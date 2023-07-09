BBC presenter slammed after mum of 17 year old sees picture of star in his pants ‘ready for my child to perform’

A BBC star alleged to have paid a 17 year old for sexually explicit photographs was seen in his pants by the alleged victim’s mother, it is claimed.

The Sun reports the mum of the now-20 year old claims the presenter was stripped to his underpants for a video call.

Furthermore, she reportedly told the tabloid she saw the star on her child’s mobile “leaning forward, getting ready for my child to perform for him”.

According to reports, the presenter will be off air as allegations are investigated.

‘He was leaning forward’

The mum alleged: “I loved watching him on TV. So I was shocked to see a picture of him sitting on a sofa in his house in his underwear.

“I immediately recognised him. He was leaning forward getting ready for my child to perform for him.

“My child told me: ‘I have shown things’ and this was a picture from some kind of video call.”

Additionally, The Sun has claimed the mother said her child spent cash reportedly given to them on a crack habit.

‘That ain’t me’

Furthermore, several household names have also spoken out following vile abuse from social media trolls. Rylan Clark, Jeremy Vine and Gary Lineker are among those to make it clear they’ve nothing to do with the claims. Additionally, Nicky Campbell is believed to have contacted police following an accusation online.

He told Twitter users yesterday: “I think it’s important to take a stand. There’s just too many of these people on social media. Thanks for your support friends.”

Meanwhile, Conservative MP Caroline Dinenage told The Sun: “The BBC clearly has some very serious questions to answer.”

ED! has contacted the BBC for comment on The Sun’s latest claims.

‘We treat any allegations very seriously’

A BBC spokesperson responded to the newspaper’s story yesterday (Saturday July 8): “We treat any allegations very seriously. We have processes in place to proactively deal with them.

“As part of that, if we receive information that requires further investigation or examination we will take steps to do this. That includes actively attempting to speak to those who have contacted us in order to seek further detail and understanding of the situation.”

Furthermore, they continued: “If we get no reply to our attempts or receive no further contact that can limit our ability to progress things but it does not mean our enquiries stop. If, at any point, new information comes to light or is provided – including via newspapers – this will be acted upon appropriately, in line with internal processes.”

