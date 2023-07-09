Gary Lineker, Rylan Clark and Jeremy Vine break silence on BBC explicit pictures claims

After Rylan Clark slammed trolls for their vile abuse following a tabloid report concerning a BBC presenter’s alleged behaviour, two more stars have now spoken out.

Gary Lineker and Jeremy Vine have both taken to social media to insist “it certainly ain’t me”.

Rylan was the first star to break his silence. The furious telly fave, 34, lashed out on social media on Saturday (July 8) morning after being harassed. An exasperated Rylan slapped down one user who tagged him into The Sun’s story: “It’s [blank] like this that makes Twitter wild.”

Rylan’s reaction

A few minutes later Rylan expressed his unhappiness with other Twitter users once again.

He shared a GIF of Will Smith at the Oscars, writing in his tweet: “Not sure why my name’s floating about but re that story in The Sun – that ain’t me babe. I’m currently filming a show in Italy for the BBC, so take my name out ya mouths.”

Take my name out ya mouths.

Fans were hugely supportive, with hundreds offering reassuring comments to former Strictly It Takes Two co-host.

One replied to him: “Wouldn’t ever in a million years think you would be that person. You are genuine, good and kind in my eyes.”

Gary Lineker and Jeremy Vine break silence

Late last night, Match of the Day star Gary and news anchor Jeremy both took to social media to address the story.

Gary said: “Hate to disappoint the haters but it’s not me.”

Jeremy posted on his Twitter account: “Just to say I’m very much looking forward to hosting my radio show on Monday — whoever the ‘BBC presenter’ in the news is, I have the same message for you as Rylan did earlier: it certainly ain’t me.”

‘I blame this BBC man for destroying my child’s life’

According to Saturday’s edition of the tabloid newspaper, a “well-known” BBC presenter has been accused of paying a teenager for sexually explicit photographs.

The Sun also alleges the star gave the now 20-year-old more than £35,000 since they were 17.

Additionally, it is understood the BBC presenter will be off air as the claims are investigated.

Furthermore, the alleged recipient’s mother is reported to have claimed her child spent the cash on a crack cocaine habit.

She is reported to have told the tabloid: “When I see him on telly, I feel sick. I blame this BBC man for destroying my child’s life.

“Taking my child’s innocence and handing over the money for crack cocaine that could kill my child.”

The mother is also reported to have claimed to have seen large sums deposited in an online bank statement.

She is quoted as saying: “One time he had sent £5,000 in one lump. The money had been in exchange for sexually explicit photographs of my child.”

A BBC spokesperson said: “We treat any allegations very seriously and we have processes in place to proactively deal with them.”

ED! has approached a representative for Rylan for comment.

