Second young person comes forward with fresh accusations about scandal-hit BBC presenter

A second person has come forward to allegedly accuse the BBC presenter at the centre of the explicit pictures scandal of threatening behaviour.

The new claims came to light this afternoon (July 11), after a second young person spoke to BBC News.

It’s claimed the person in their early twenties, first met the presenter on a dating app. They have no connection to the young person who allegedly sold explicit pictures to the unnamed presenter.

BBC presenter scandal: Second young person speaks out

Earlier today, BBC News shared details of a second person said to have been contacted by the suspended BBC presenter.

They claim to have been first contacted anonymously by the male presenter on a dating app. They alleged that they were put under pressure to meet up but never did.

However, things reportedly took a turn when the young person hinted online that they might name the presenter. They claimed that, as a result, they were sent abusive, expletive-filled messages.

The young person alleged to have felt scared by the power the presenter held. It’s claimed the threats made in the messages frightened them – and they remain scared.

Questions raised

The new allegations raise fresh concerns about the conduct of the BBC presenter.

It’s claimed that after first connecting on the dating app, the conversation between the two moved to another platform. It’s alleged that it was at this stage the presenter revealed his identity and asked the young person to keep it a secret.

Later, in a message seen by BBC News, the young person is said to have alluded online to having contact with a BBC presenter, and implied they would name him at some point.

The presenter is said to have reacted by sending a number of threatening messages. BBC News also claims to have seen these. As well as that, the BBC News report claims that they have been able to verify that the messages were sent from a phone number belonging to the presenter.

ED! has contacted the BBC for comment. BBC News contacted the presenter directly and via his lawyer but has received no response to the latest allegations.

