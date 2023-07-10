BBC headquarters with shadow figure of a man in front of logo
Why suspended BBC star cannot be named and when we can expect to find out his identity

Lawyers think 'it will break shortly'

By Nancy Brown
| Updated:

The name of the BBC presenter at the centre of the explicit picture scandal hasn’t been revealed by the corporation or the papers – but why?

Complaints were allegedly made about the presenter’s behaviour back in May. Then, last week, it was claimed the family of the teenager contacted the BBC again. In a statement, the BBC revealed that further allegations had been made. And, as a result, it was referred to the Met Police.

But, while the presenter has been suspended by the BBC, he hasn’t been named. This has led to some on Twitter speculating about who it could be. And this has resulted in the likes of Rylan Clark, Gary Lineker and Jeremy Vine furiously denying allegations that they are the male presenter in question.

So why hasn’t he been named? And when can we expect to find out his identity?

Outside of the BBC building in London
The BBC hasn’t named the presenter alleged to be at the centre of the scandal (Credit: Splash News)

Why hasn’t the name of the BBC presenter been revealed?

The allegation that a top BBC presenter paid £35,000 for explicit pictures of a teenager involves a potential crime with a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

It is a crime to take, make, share and possess indecent images of people under 18. He hasn’t been named because if the presenter is proved innocent, alleging they had committed such a crime could be libellous.

There are now so many people that actually know who this is, that I think it will break shortly.

Also, until someone is arrested and then charged, they have a reasonable expectation of privacy.

The BBC’s director general Tim Davie is said to have outlined the corporation’s stance in a note. It is said to have read: “By law, individuals are entitled to a reasonable expectation of privacy, which is making this situation more complex.”

When could we find out who it is?

The Met Police is now involved in the investigation. If they are arrested and subsequently charged, the BBC presenter could potentially be unmasked. However, media lawyer Mark Stephens told the Radio Times that this might not necessarily be the case.

He explained that he thinks the name “will break shortly”. However, he added that the presenter could get an injunction to stop the reporting of their name.

He said: “There are now so many people that actually know who this is, that I think it will break shortly – unless the presenter goes and gets an injunction to stop people reporting on this at this particular point in time.”

Read more: BBC presenter ‘called teen last week to urge them to stop the investigation’

YouTube video player

