Suspended BBC presenter ‘rang teenager twice last week to urge them to stop the investigation’

The BBC presenter suspended over allegations they paid a teenager for sexually explicit pictures is said to have called the teen twice last week urging them to “stop the investigation”.

New allegations came to light late last night (July 9). It’s claimed the panicked star called the alleged victim to ask: “What have you done?”

The claims come after the BBC confirmed it had suspended the presenter at the centre of the allegations.

The man at the centre of the allegations is said to have called the alleged victim last week urging them to ‘stop the investigation’ (Credit: Cover Images)

Suspended BBC presenter ‘called teen urging them to stop investigation’

According to The Sun, the male presenter allegedly tried to get the teen to withdraw the complaint after the story came to light.

What have you done?

The presenter, who was suspended yesterday, allegedly rang the alleged victim – who is now 20 – twice last week asking: “What have you done?”

It is claimed he also asked them to ring their mum to get her to “stop the investigation”. She has claimed that she “immediately recognised” the presenter when she saw a screenshot of him in his pants.

The BBC is said to have received calls from the public about the suspended presenter (Credit: Cover Images)

‘Calls from public about behaviour of presenter’

The new allegations come as sources at the BBC claim members of the public have started to contact the corporation about the “behaviour of the person at the centre of the investigation”.

The BBC hasn’t named the presenter at the centre of the allegations. As a result, a number of high-profile BBC stars have broken their silence to state that it isn’t them.

However, a BBC source is said to have alleged to The Sun: “The BBC has started to receive calls from the public about the behaviour of the person at the centre of the investigation.”

Over the weekend, it’s claimed the family of the teen handed over a dossier of evidence to the BBC’s lead investigator, ex-policeman Jeff Brown.

ED! has contacted the BBC for comment.

Met Police issue statement

The BBC has now contact the Met Police over the allegations. In a statement, the Met Police confirmed it has received initial contact from the BBC in relation to the claims.

A spokesperson for the Met said: “The Met has received initial contact from the BBC in relation to this matter. But no formal referral or allegation has been made. We will require additional information before determining what further action should follow.”

Read more: Full timeline of BBC explicit photo scandal – and everything we know about the suspended presenter

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.