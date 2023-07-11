Piers Morgan on his talk show and the BBC building inset
Piers Morgan calls for scandal-hit BBC presenter to ‘name and defend himself’

Following the BBC's lengthy statement

By Nancy Brown

Piers Morgan has urged the BBC presenter at the centre of the explicit pictures allegations to “name and defend himself”.

The former Good Morning Britain host made the comments to a follower on Twitter this afternoon (July 11) after they challenged him over the scandal.

Piers sparked the debate after he shared a newspaper headline that revealed the BBC’s director-general Tim Davie hasn’t spoken to the man at the centre of the allegations.

Piers Morgan calls for BBC presenter to ‘name and defend himself’

The presenter hasn’t been named by the BBC or in the papers.

Posting on Twitter, Piers said: “Incredible. Why not?” He then added: “The BBC’s reputation is being trashed and the presenter is a very senior employee.”

Everyone in UK media knows who it is, including everyone working at the BBC.

One of his followers challenged Piers’ statement and said: “You don’t know he is senior as it has not been released.”

Piers swiftly replied to allege: “Everyone in UK media knows who it is, including everyone working at the BBC – many of whose other male presenters continue to be wrongly targeted/tarnished on social media as being the person involved.”

He then added: “It’s an untenable situation. The presenter should name and defend himself.”

Tim Davie on why he hasn’t spoken to presenter

Earlier today, the BBC director-general said he didn’t find it “odd” that he hasn’t spoken to the presenter in question himself.

He told the assembled media: “I think it is critical they are spoken to a very senior manager.” He then added that as director-general, he feels he is “playing the right role” in overseeing the situation.

Earlier today the BBC issued a full statement on the scandal. In it, the corporation admitted it had been made aware of the allegations on May 18. Davie, however, wasn’t made aware of the case until July 6.

Read more: Youngster at centre of scandal breaks silence to ‘rubbish’ allegations

