Parents of youngster at centre of BBC controversy slam presenter: ‘He has got into their head’

The controversy surrounding the BBC presenter who allegedly paid for explicit pictures of a teenager has taken a fresh turn.

Last night (July 10), lawyers for the young person, who is now 20, hit back, claiming there is “no truth” in reports that they were paid £35,000 in return for the pictures.

The lawyer also alleged in a statement: “For the avoidance of doubt, nothing inappropriate or unlawful has taken place between our client and the BBC personality.”

However, hours later, the mother of the teen and her partner released a new statement, insisting they “stand by” their account of what happened. They also said they hope the youngster gets “the help they need”. As well as that, they also made shock new claims about the BBC’s alleged behaviour.

BBC presenter controversy rages

Earlier today (July 11), the mother of the young person released another statement, standing by her original claims.

She told The Sun: “It is sad but we stand by our account and we hope they get the help they need. We did this to help – and the presenter has got into their head. How did they afford a lawyer? We are so sad.”

The young person’s stepfather then spoke about the 20 year old’s denial. He alleged: “We are disappointed they made a statement. It’s not true.”

Stepfather went to the police ‘in desperation’

In a different interview with the publication, the stepfather also explained the sad reason behind them originally sharing the allegations. He claimed that he wanted the presenter – who’s been suspended – to stop sending cash to cut off the teen’s access to drugs. It has been claimed they used the money to fund a crack cocaine habit.

He alleged to The Sun that they complained to the BBC hours after the presenter at the centre of the controversy reportedly tried to meet the teen at a train station.

“Without the money, my partner’s child would have no drugs,” he said. He went on the claim he told the BBC he’d gone to the police “in desperation”. However, he claims he was told the corporation “couldn’t do anything” because it “wasn’t illegal”.

The young person said through their lawyer that their parents’ allegations are “totally wrong”. They went on to allege there is “no truth” in the claims.

