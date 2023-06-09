How the Phillip Schofield, Amanda Holden and Holly Willoughby ‘cat fight’ started – and every claw attack!

How did the alleged ‘feuds’ involving Phillip Schofield, Amanda Holden and Holly Willoughby start?

Here is a round up of claims and allegations reported over the last few years concerning them.

Phillip Schofield and Amanda Holden ‘fallout’

According to reports, Amanda and Phil ‘fell out’ after she missed out on a return to This Morning in 2018. This was when Holly was covering for Ant McPartlin alongside Declan Donnelly on I’m A Celebrity.

It is alleged Phil vetoed a role for Amanda while Holly was in the jungle, with Rochelle Humes said to be his preferred substitute. Within the last few weeks Amanda has claimed she offered to meet Phillip for coffee in 2019 to patch it up between them. However, according to reports, Phillip didn’t reply.

Amanda has made several references to Phillip over the past few years on social media and her radio show. And they usually suggest she isn’t looking to become the president of his fan club.

Amanda Holden previously filled in for Holly Willoughby when she was on maternity leave (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

‘Amanda has a faulty edit button’

The Mirror reported that he’d previously said of when Amanda filled in for Holly in 2014: “[Amanda] kept me on my toes. She has a faulty edit button and she forgets she’s on the telly, which is enormously endearing and funny, but occasionally quite scary.”

A source also claimed: “Phillip actively campaigned for Rochelle Humes to get the job despite Amanda being more experienced – and having been told privately she’d got the gig.”

However, an ITV spokesperson denied the report. They said: “It’s deeply disappointing and unfair for Phillip to be the target of this sort of malicious gossip. Phillip is a much-respected broadcaster and colleague and this is absolutely not a description of This Morning that we recognise.”

‘I’ll take it on the chin’

Additionally, Amanda reportedly confronted Phillip about the alleged snub during an advert break when she appeared on the show. He was apparently “lost for words”.

But few months later in 2019, Amanda had some words of her own to share as she took a swipe during her radio show. Asked what she wouldn’t want to find in her house, she joked: “Spiders, flies and Phillip Schofield.”

Further ‘feud’ claims made the headlines after it was reported Amanda complained to ITV boss Kevin Lygo about missing out on covering for Holly.

Did Amanda Holden ‘confront’ Phil during an advert break? (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Seemingly addressing conjecture on social media, Phillip tweeted at the time: “The end of another really sad weekend. When you try for 35 years to be the easiest, most fun person to work with and you read such hurtful and wildly untrue stories from nameless ‘sources’. Obviously I’ll take it on the chin. I just hope you know me better.”

More recently, following Phillip’s departure from This Morning, Amanda has seemingly stuck the boot in again. She posted a ‘strong arm’ emoji on Instagram shortly after his exit was confirmed. And Amanda has also backed Dermot O’Leary as a top contender to fill in Phil’s spot on the This Morning sofa.

And Amanda certainly seemed to take a dig at Phillip – and maybe Holly, too – last September as the presenters were embroiled in their ‘queuegate’ saga. Reflecting on a sponsorship deal for David Beckham, she cheekily made a play on words that also referenced how the former footballer queued to see the late Queen lying in state. “Get in line,” Amanda replied to her co-host when they said they’d like a similar deal. Amanda added: “Well, I mean he did get in line. Good on him.”

Is there a ‘feud’ between Amanda Holden and Holly Willoughby?

Claims about a ‘feud’ between Amanda and Holly have been less prevalent.

However, there have been recent reports which suggest they are not “close” – which Amanda has responded to.

Nonetheless, following Holly’s return to This Morning last Monday (June 5), Amanda appeared to take a swipe.

Amanda Holden has been the subject of reports suggesting she and Holly Willoughby aren’t close mates (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Amanda began her radio show the following day by echoing Holly’s much-mocked introduction to Monday’s This Morning, asking listeners: “Hello. It is Tuesday. Are you okay?”

‘We should all be celebrated in our own right’

However, yesterday (Thursday June 8) Amanda broke her silence on any notion of a ‘feud’ on Instagram.

A story was published that claimed that headlines concerning Philip have brought Holly and Amanda’s “rivalry” into focus. That story has now been removed from where it was originally posted online on the tabloid outlet’s website.

The claims included: “They’ve been pitted against each other for certain big jobs, so there’s a competitive element which doesn’t lend itself to a friendship.

“Both are highly ambitious but there are many traits in their personalities and their behaviour within the industry that secretly gripe one another. The Schofield drama has just brought their rivalry to the fore and Amanda, in particular, couldn’t resist making it public.

“Given the many similarities they share, you would expect them to have little beef. Alas, this is not the case.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

Amanda responded: “The story about Holly and I is completely made up, full of contradictions and just utter rubbish.”

She continued: “Sadly strong and intelligent women have for far too long been pitted against on another when we should all be celebrated in our own right.

“It’s so different to how men are written about. Women are still expected to say nothing, suffer silently and just get on with it.”

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

