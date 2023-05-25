Amanda Holden backs ‘great’ friend to replace Phillip Schofield after he ‘ignored’ her ‘olive branch’

Amanda Holden has backed her “great” friend Dermot O’Leary to replace Phillip Schofield on This Morning. She previously claimed Phil had “ignored” her olive branch in 2019, after their reported fallout.

Amanda reportedly fell out with Phil amid claims he had stopped her from filling in for Holly Willoughby on This Morning while she was in Australia filming for I’m A Celebrity.

The BGT judge previously co-hosted with Phil on This Morning in 2014 while Holly was on maternity leave. But Rochelle Humes was signed up as Holly’s replacement in 2018, after Phil reportedly backed her instead of Amanda.

Amanda Holden has tipped Dermot O’Leary to take over on This Morning (Credit: Cover Images)

Amanda Holden backs Dermot O’Leary to replace Phillip Schofield

Following the reported bad blood spilt with Phil, Amanda has backed This Morning presenter Dermot to officially replace Phil on This Morning.

Amanda made the comments to her Heart FM breakfast show co-host Jamie Theakston.

Jamie asked: “Do you think he’d be good to replace Schofe?” Amanda responded: “Oh, the big one wow! Yes, I think him and Alison do a great job don’t they?”

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary typically host This Morning every Friday morning, with the pair recently stepping in after Phil’s exit and Holly’s break on Monday (May 22). Dermot has also previously hosted This Morning alongside Holly before.

Amanda and Phil previously hosted This Morning together in 2014 (Credit: YouTube)

Phillip Schofield ‘ignored’ Amanda’s olive branch

Amanda previously alleged that Phillip “ignored” her attempt to reach out to him after their feud in 2019. At the time, Amanda explained to her radio co-host Jamie: “I’ve moved on from it, Jamie, you need to move on from it. I did offer to meet him for a coffee months ago, he didn’t reply to my text. What can I say?”

I did offer to meet him for a coffee months ago, he didn’t reply to my text. What can I say?

The same day that Phil’s exit was confirmed, Amanda posted a cryptic strong-arm emoji on Instagram. Many fans believed Amanda was making a subtle dig at Phil, who apparently ignored her efforts to heal their rift previously.

Read more: Les Dennis leaves fans in hysterics as he’s accused of making subtle ‘dig’ at ex Amanda Holden

Do you agree with Amanda? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.