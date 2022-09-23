Amanda Holden appears to have taken a dig at Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby over the ‘queue-jumping’ saga.

Claims of a feud between the presenting pair have made the headlines for several years.

Amanda‘s ‘swipe’ comes as the This Morning host and his co-star Holly have been chastised over their attendance at the late Queen‘s lying-in-state.

Heart’s Amanda Holden is a radio DJ as well as a BGT judge (Credit: YouTube)

Amanda Holden gets involved in Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby fallout

Tens of thousands of offended people have put their signatures to a petition calling for Phillip and Holly to lose their jobs over the row.

Social media users have communicated a range of reactions amid the backlash, from fury to supporting them.

And the fallout has also seen the ITV host parodied in memes and by big brands.

Piers Morgan and Eamonn Holmes have also had their say as the prolonged outrage rumbles on.

But yesterday (Thursday September 22) saw Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda enter the fray. And she shared her radio comments on her Instagram, too.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield filmed a segment at the lying in state (Credit: YouTube)

What did Amanda say about queue-gate?

Amanda’s remarks came as she discussed a commercial relationship for David Beckham.

The former footballer was among celebrities such as Susanna Reid and Tilda Swinton who queued for hours to pay their respects in Westminster Hall.

Amanda’s co-presenter raised the subject, saying: “So David Beckham has landed a seven-figure deal with Qatar’s World Cup sponsor, Doritos.

“I love Doritos. I’d love a seven-figure deal.”

Amanda Holden shared the clip on Instagram (Credit: Instagram)

Meanwhile, Amanda cheekily replied with a play on words that referenced David’s queuing.

She said, grinning: “Get in line. Well, I mean he did get in line. Good on him.”

ED! has approached representatives for Amanda, Phillip and Holly for comment.

Previous ‘dig’ at Phil

Back in 2019, Amanda took a thinly-veiled swipe at Phillip when she was asked what she wouldn’t want to find inside her home.

Amanda likened him to a household pest with her response.

She replied at the time: “Spiders, flies and Phillip Schofield.”

The year before it was reported she had confronted him over her ‘axing’ as a stand in for Holly on This Morning.

Tabloid reports claimed claimed he had influenced a decision on who should replace Holly while she was in Australia for I’m A Celebrity.

Amanda was said to be in the running but the alleged offer was reportedly suddenly withdrawn by ITV bosses.

