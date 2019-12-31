I'm A Celebrity's Jacqueline Jossa takes swipe at campmate Kate Garraway for being 'too nice'

Actress and I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! winner Jacqueline Jossa has taken a swipe at her campmate Kate Garraway for being too 'nice' in the jungle.

The former EastEnders star, 27, appeared on comedian Alan Carr's chat show Celebrity Re-Play last night (30.12.19), where she was joined by her Good Morning Britain host campmate Kate, 52.

Jac said Kate was too "nice" (Credit: ITV)

Alan wasn't convinced that the daytime TV presenter was really as lovely as she came across on our screens during her stint in the jungle, as he asked them: "Now listen, I watched it, you were all so friendly, 'No, I'll clean the dunny!'

"[Kate] must have turned at some point?"

Jac insisted it was all genuine - so much so, that it was "painful" as Kate was "too nice".

She found it "painful" that Kate was so lovely in the jungle (Credit: ITV)

She told Alan: "No, it was very painful! She was too nice."

Kate admitted she "got on [Jac's] nerves" and Jac complained: "She said sorry about everything."

It was very painful!

Kate then jokingly apologised for saying sorry all the time.

Kate could only apologise... (Credit: ITV)

Kate narrowly missed out on a place in the final of this year's I'm A Celebrity, when she became the ninth campmate eliminated from the show.

Jacqueline was joined in the final by DJ Roman Kemp and Coronation Street star Andy Whyment.

Roman received the fewest votes of the three, leading to a battle of the soaps as Weatherfield's Andy and ex Walford fave Jac remained in the running for the jungle crown.

Jac beat Andy Whyment in the I'm A Celebrity final (Credit: ITV)

Jacqueline was revealed to be the winner of the 2019 series, dividing fans of the show on social media.

And figures released later by ITV showed how the final had been incredibly close, with Jac winning with the smallest of margins.

Jacqueline, it emerged, won with 50.61% of the total vote while Andy received 49.39% of viewer votes - meaning the winner was crowned with a tiny majority of just 1.22%.

