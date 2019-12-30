Jacqueline Jossa praised for embracing 'thick legs' and 'wobbly bits' in photo with daughter

Jacqueline Jossa has been praised by fans for embracing her "thick legs" in a new photo.

The I'm A Celebrity winner shared a snap of herself and daughter Mia, one, as they snuggled on the sofa.

Jacqueline, 27, told fans that Mia gets her "chunky legs from her mumma" as she encouraged them to embrace their "wobbly bits".

She wrote: "She gets her chunky legs from her mumma #captainthunderthighs.

"There once was a time I wouldn’t have posted this because my legs look slightly bigger, but I actually quite like my thick legs now YOLO [bleep]!!"

Jacqueline continued: "Love all of your wobbly bits people. (As soon as you look at the positives in your imperfections the easier it is to love them, and you look at pictures and yourself in general differently).

"Thanks so much for everyone who has been so amazing and messaged such kind words! You guys are the best honestly..

"Also still not used to being called QUEEN OF THE JUNGLE on the streets but dang I’ll take it!!

Jacqueline was crowned Queen of the Jungle earlier this month (Credit: ITV)

"I’m going to be over the moon about this title for a long time #shesaqueen."

Fans praised Jacqueline for her candid post and for "keeping it real".

One person commented: "I’d be over the moon to have a figure like yours, the perfect jungle queen keeping it real for all us ladies and mummas."

Another wrote: "Good for you Jacqueline, so much pressure on celebrities to be perfect... you are showing that the new 'perfect' is 'real.'"

A third added: "You are such an inspiration."

Jacqueline said she lost a stone in the jungle (Credit: ITV)

Earlier this month, Jacqueline revealed she lost a stone during her three-and-a-half weeks in the I'm A Celebrity jungle.

During an appearance on Lorraine to talk about her victory, Jacqueline said: "It was the first thing I asked when I got out, how much weight did I lose.

"I lost a stone. I mean I was hoping for more but we ate really well because we got so many stars. Sometimes there was too much food."

