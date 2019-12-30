The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Tuesday 31st December 2019
Jacqueline Jossa's children still opening presents days after Christmas

The kids were over the moon

By Rebecca Carter
Updated:

Former EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa's children are still opening presents days after Christmas.

The I'm A Celebrity winner's husband Dan Osborne shared a photo of her with their two daughters - Ella, four, and Mia, one, - opening gifts by the tree.

He captioned the post: "Still opening presents."

The children were still opening presents (Credit: Instagram / @jacjossa)

Read more: Jacqueline Jossa praised for embracing 'thick legs' and 'wobbly bits' in photo with daughter

Former TOWIE star Dan recently shared a rare family photo with Jacqueline, their girls and his son, Teddy.

The photo shows the family wearing matching festive pyjamas as they smiled for the camera.

Dan, 28, captioned the post: "Christmas No2 with the whole family my absolute world in one picture."

Meanwhile, Dan recently gushed over his wife Jacqueline as she shared a photo with their little girl Mia.

In the picture, Jacqueline told fans she was embracing her "thick legs" and "wobbly bits".

Christmas No2 with the whole family 😊❤️ my absolute world in one picture ❤️

She wrote: "She gets her chunky legs from her mumma #captainthunderthighs.

"There once was a time I wouldn’t have posted this because my legs look slightly bigger, but I actually quite like my thick legs now YOLO [bleep]!!"

There once was a time I wouldn’t have posted this because my legs look slightly bigger.

Jacqueline continued: "Love all of your wobbly bits people. (As soon as you look at the positives in your imperfections the easier it is to love them, and you look at pictures and yourself in general differently).

"Thanks so much for everyone who has been so amazing and messaged such kind words! You guys are the best honestly..

"Also still not used to being called QUEEN OF THE JUNGLE on the streets but dang I’ll take it!!"

She gets her chunky legs from her mumma #captainthunderthighs 💙 There once was a time I wouldn’t have posted this because my legs look slightly bigger, but I actually quite like my thick legs now so YOLO BITCHES!! Love all of your wobbly bits people. (As soon as you look at the positives in your imperfections the easier it is to love them, and you look at pictures and yourself in general differently) Thanks so much for everyone who has been so amazing and messaged such kind words! You guys are the best honestly.. Also still not used to being called QUEEN OF THE JUNGLE on the streets but dang I’ll take it!! I’m going to be over the moon about this title for a long time #shesaqueen👑 ❤️

Read more: Dan Osborne shares pic of wife Jacqueline Jossa and their daughters opening Christmas gifts

Earlier this month, Jacqueline revealed she lost a stone during her three-and-a-half weeks in the I'm A Celebrity jungle.

During an appearance on Lorraine to talk about her victory, Jacqueline said: "It was the first thing I asked when I got out, how much weight did I lose.

"I lost a stone. I mean I was hoping for more but we ate really well because we got so many stars. Sometimes there was too much food."

