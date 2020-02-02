Dancing On Ice's Ian 'H' Watkins suffers nasty shoulder injury ahead of show

Ian 'H' Watkins will be skating through gritted teeth on tonight's Dancing On Ice after injuring his shoulder.

Steps star H hurt his shoulder in training but is determined to take part in this week's Fairytale-themed show.

As a result, he is spending the day with giant bags of ice strapped to his arm in the hope that it will reduce any inflammation and pain.

In an Instagram video, H's Dancing On Ice co-star Maura Higgins joked: "He's such a diva. Look at him!"

She then asked how he is feeling, to which he pulled a sad face and said: "I is sore [sic]."

Despite his injury, it seems the show will go on for H, who is partnered with professional skater Matt Evers on this year's show.

H and Matt are the first same-sex couple on Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

The pair are the first ever same-sex couple to take part in Dancing On Ice and have been working really hard in training to wow viewers tonight.

Sharing a picture of himself in costume and white face paint, H told his followers on Saturday: "A Magical day at the Dancing On Ice Studio!

"Can’t wait for you to see what Matt & I have been working on! It’s another milestone in my DOI journey!#DancingOnIce #DOI #TeamHandMatt."

Meanwhile, the Dancing On Ice celebrities haven't had the easiest of rides this week.

The blind Paralympian was reportedly hit with gastroenteritis and is still not well enough to perform with her professional partner, Mark Henretty.

Libby Clegg won't be appearing in Dancing On Ice tonight after falling ill (Credit: ITV)

In a statement, ITV said: "Unfortunately due to illness and on the advice of the #DancingOnIce medical staff, @libby.clegg will not be able to skate on tonight’s show.

"Wishing you all the best Libby - we’ll miss you tonight, but rest up and we hope to see you back next week!"

Fans have been quick to wish Libby a quick recovery, with former Dancing On Ice contestant Gemma Collins leading the messages.

Writing on Instagram, she said: "Sending love."

TV star Radzi Chinyanganya, who was last week eliminated from the show, added: "Get well soon!!!

"Nothing can hold our Paralympic hero @libby.clegg down for long!!"

