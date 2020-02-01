Maura Higgins could be forced to pull out of Dancing On Ice tomorrow due to illness

Maura Higgins has said she hopes she'll feel better for tomorrow night's Dancing On Ice after falling ill.

The Love Island star, who skates with professional Alexander Demetriou, revealed her training was cancelled on Friday because her temperature was "too high".

Maura told fans she's "praying" that she'll be able to skate on Sunday evening's show but she may "need a miracle".

Maura's training was cancelled on Friday (Credit: ITV)

Alongside a bare-faced photo of herself lying in bed, Maura wrote: "Feeling absolutely dreadful.

"My training was cancelled today as my temperature was too high! Praying I'm good for Sunday but might need a miracle."

However, a rep for Dancing On Ice told ED!: "Maura and Alex are skating tomorrow night to She Wolf by Shakira."

Last weekend's show saw Maura and Alexander skate to Jessie Ware's song Say You Love Me.

She received 25 points out of 40 by the judges after she had a slight stumble during the performance.

Maura fears she'll need a miracle to skate tomorrow night (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

But host Phillip Schofield was forced to apologise after Maura accidentally dropped the f-bomb when she was saved from the skate-off.

Once she and Alexander were declared safe, Maura was spotted mouthing what appeared to be the f-word.

Although her mic didn't pick any sound up, Phil said: "Sorry if there was any bad language there. Our apologies."

Following her performance, Maura took to Instagram to thank viewers for their votes and "continuous support".

Alongside a clip of the routine, she wrote: "Despite having a few stumbles..this was by far my favourite routine to perform.

"Thank you so much for all your votes & continued support & biggest t

hank you to @alixdemi for always believing in me @dancingonice."

Fans were quick to show Maura their support with one person writing: "You were amazing you should be so proud yourself."

Another said: "Maura you were amazing well done miss you," while a third added: "You guys were incredible!"

Dancing On Ice continues Sunday at 6pm on ITV.

