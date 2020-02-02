Caprice Bourret breaks silence on 'hard few months' as she quits Dancing On Ice

Caprice Bourret has confirmed she's quit Dancing On Ice after a "hard" few months.

Earlier, it was reported that Caprice didn't turn up to rehearsals on Saturday with her new partner Oscar Peters.

Now, the model has said she has left the ITV show and has "had to keep silent for contractual reasons".

Caprice has confirmed she's left the show (Credit: ITV)

A representative for Caprice told the Mirror Online: "It’s true that Caprice is no longer participating in Dancing On Ice.

"It’s been a hard few months and she’s had to keep silent for contractual reasons."

It comes after a source told the Daily Star on Sunday: "She’s a strong woman, but when her kids are coming home from school upset because other kids are repeating lies about their mum, it’s hard not to let it affect you."

The publication also claimed she has seen a medical professional "a number of times over the past two weeks amid fears for her mental wellbeing" and she was advised not to continue.

Caprice and Hamish "parted ways" last month (Credit: ITV)

ITV recently denied claims Caprice was being 'bullied' after it was reported that the model was threatening to quit the skating series unless she was given a new partner.

It was also claimed that Caprice complained to bosses about feeling 'worn down' by how she was allegedly being treated by pro Hamish Gaman in training.

At the time, a spokesperson for ITV told ED!: "We take allegations of bullying very seriously but found no evidence on Dancing On Ice and we strongly refute any suggestion to the contrary.

"We're very proud of the team, both on and off screen. They produce a fantastic show and we are committed to ensuring that everyone who works on the programme is fully supported."

Last month, Caprice was given a new partner and skated with Oscar Peters as she branded him "amazing".

Days ago, Hamish told fans on Twitter: "Hi everyone. Thank you so much for your kind messages. I've been overwhelmed by your love and support - it's brought me to tears at times.

"Honestly, I'm not okay, but I'd like to thank Amelia [my partner], my pro family and ITV for doing all that they can to support me.

"I'm comforted knowing the truth always comes out in the end and I hope we can focus on the skating again now."

