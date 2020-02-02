Caprice Bourret 'QUITS Dancing On Ice' days after Hamish Gaman breaks silence on 'fallout'

Caprice Bourret has reportedly quit Dancing On Ice as she's struggling to move on from her fallout with Hamish Gaman.

ITV recently denied claims Caprice was being 'bullied' after it was reported that the model was threatening to quit the skating series unless she was given a new partner.

It was also claimed that Caprice complained to bosses about feeling 'worn down' by how she was allegedly being treated in training.

Caprice has reportedly quit the show (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Read more: Dancing On Ice's Hamish Gaman breaks silence after 'parting ways' with Caprice Bourret

On Friday, Hamish broke his silence and told fans he's "not okay".

Now, it's been reported that Caprice didn't turn up to rehearsals on Saturday with her new partner Oscar Peters.

When her kids are coming home from school upset because other kids are repeating lies about their mum, it’s hard not to let it affect you.

A source told the Daily Star on Sunday: "She’s a strong woman, but when her kids are coming home from school upset because other kids are repeating lies about their mum, it’s hard not to let it affect you."

The publication claims the model has seen a medical professional "a number of times over the past two weeks amid fears for her mental wellbeing" and she was advised not to continue.

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Dancing On Ice for comment.

Caprice and Hamish reportedly fell out (Credit: ITV)

Last month, ITV spoke out on the claims Caprice and Hamish had clashed behind-the-scenes.

A spokesperson told ED!: "We take allegations of bullying very seriously but found no evidence on Dancing On Ice and we strongly refute any suggestion to the contrary.

"We're very proud of the team, both on and off screen. They produce a fantastic show and we are committed to ensuring that everyone who works on the programme is fully supported."

During one of the shows last month, hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield revealed Hamish and Caprice had "parted ways" but didn't offer any more explanation.

Read more: Dancing On Ice's Caprice Bourret reveals painful bruises from training

The following week, Caprice skated with her new partner Oscar and branded him "amazing".

Days ago, Hamish told fans on Twitter: "Hi everyone. Thank you so much for your kind messages. I've been overwhelmed by your love and support - it's brought me to tears at times.

"Honestly, I'm not okay, but I'd like to thank Amelia [my partner], my pro family and ITV for doing all that they can to support me.

"I'm comforted knowing the truth always comes out in the end and I hope we can focus on the skating again now."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.