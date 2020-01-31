Dancing On Ice's Hamish Gaman breaks silence after 'parting ways' with Caprice Bourret

Hamish Gaman has said he's "not okay" following reports he fell out with his Dancing On Ice partner Caprice Bourret.

ITV recently denied claims Caprice was being 'bullied' after it was reported that the model was threatening to quit the skating series unless she was given a new partner.

It was also claimed that Caprice complained to bosses about feeling 'worn down' by how she was allegedly being treated in training.

Hamish has now spoken out about the claims in a statement shared to his Twitter.

He wrote: "Hi everyone. Thank you so much for your kind messages. I've been overwhelmed by your love and support - it's brought me to tears at times.

"Honestly, I'm not okay, but I'd like to thank Amelia, my pro family and ITV for doing all that they can to support me.

"I'm comforted knowing the truth always comes out in the end and I hope we can focus on the skating again now."

Fans offered their support to Hamish with one person writing: "I'm so sorry you are having such a tough time. You have many supporters who are behind you."

Hamish has said he's "not okay" (Credit: ITV)

Another said: "You're a phenomenal skater and a wonderful human," while a third added: "We are all thinking of you Hamish."

It comes after a source claimed to The Sun: "Hamish is an incredibly hard taskmaster and was pushing Caprice beyond her capabilities.

"She was giving it her all but felt like it was never enough.

"Caprice won’t stand for bullying in the workplace, and has been advised she has grounds to go legal. For now, she wants to give her all to the show."

An ITV spokesperson told ED!: "We take allegations of bullying very seriously but found no evidence on Dancing On Ice and we strongly refute any suggestion to the contrary.

"We're very proud of the team, both on and off screen. They produce a fantastic show and we are committed to ensuring that everyone who works on the programme is fully supported."

Last weekend's show, Caprice skated with pro Oscar Peters after it was revealed on the show that she and Hamish had "parted ways".

