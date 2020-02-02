Dancing On Ice's Libby Clegg pulls out of show tonight due to illness

Libby Clegg has pulled out of this evening's Dancing On Ice after becoming ill.

It's been reported that a sickness bug has struck and Paralympic sprinter Libby became ill earlier in the week.

It was also said that Love Island star Maura Higgins is at risk of not being able to skate however, ITV confirmed she will skate tonight.

Libby has pulled out of this evening's Dancing On Ice after becoming ill (Credit: ITV)

An ITV spokesperson told The Sun: "Unfortunately Libby will not be able to skate on this Sunday’s show. We all wish her a speedy recovery and hope to see her back on the ice next week."

Meanwhile, a source added: "Libby fell ill early in the week and hasn't been able to skate.

"Now Maura’s sick and it could be the same thing. She’s trying to get herself back to full fitness in time for the show but it hangs in the balance."

Maura recently revealed her training was cancelled on Friday because her temperature was "too high".

Maura said she was ill but ITV confirmed she'll skate tonight (Credit: ITV)

She told fans she's "praying" that she'll be able to skate on Sunday evening's show but she may "need a miracle".

Alongside a bare-faced photo of herself lying in bed, Maura wrote: "Feeling absolutely dreadful.

"My training was cancelled today as my temperature was too high! Praying I'm good for Sunday but might need a miracle."

However, a rep for Dancing On Ice told ED!: "Maura and Alex are skating tomorrow night to She Wolf by Shakira."

Meanwhile, last month, Libby's performance left judge Christopher Dean in tears.

Unfortunately due to illness and on the advice of the #DancingOnIce medical staff, @LibbyClegg will not be able to skate on tonight’s show. Wishing you all the best Libby - we’ll miss you tonight, but rest up and we hope to see you back next week! 💕 pic.twitter.com/1Mt4Dz2nTg — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) February 2, 2020

The double Paralympic sprint champion suffers from the deteriorating eye condition Stargardt's Macular Degeneration, which means she only has slight peripheral vistion in her left eye.

A teary Christopher told her after her routine: "I hope in your mind's eye, you can see what we see," as he became choked up.

