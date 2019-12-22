Dancing On Ice star Caprice Bourret 'gets married in secret ceremony'

Model Caprice Bourret, who will be taking to the rink for the upcoming series of Dancing On Ice, has reportedly married her long-term partner.

According to The Sun, Caprice got hitched to financier Ty Comfort - with whom she shares two sons, Jax and Jett - earlier this month at a registry office in London.

It is believed the couple have been dating since 2011 and are said to be spending Christmas over in the US in Florida.

An unnamed source is reported to have told the tabloid's website: "Caprice and Ty have an incredible relationship and have done for years, so this was always on the cards for them.

Caprice steps out with Ty (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Gemma Collins makes Holly Willoughby jump in Dancing On Ice Christmas special

"But now that she is spending huge amounts of time in training for Dancing On Ice, they aren't getting as much time together as they'd like.

"It has really made Ty appreciate what they have together and that seems to have prompted his suggestion that they get married quickly and quietly, rather than wait longer to tie the knot in a big fancy do."

This was always on the cards for them.

ED! has approached a representative for Caprice for comment.

California-born Caprice, 48, will be paired up on the skating series with pro Hamish Gaman, who she has described on social media as "the best".

Read more: Holly Willoughby admits to trying on revealing Dancing On Ice costumes

Also scheduled to be lacing up their skates for the new series are Diversity's Perri Kiely, Love Island's Maura Higgins, ITV News presenter Lucrezia Millarini, chat show host Trisha Goddard and Steps singer Ian 'H' Watkins.

Coronation Stree t actress Lisa George, Paralympian Libby Clegg, magician Ben Hanlin, TV presenter Joe Swash and former footballer Kevin Kilbane have also signed up.

Michael Barrymore was due to make his TV comeback on the show but was forced to withdraw after breaking his wrist. He will be replaced by Blue Peter presenter Radzi Chinyanganya.

The 2020 series will also see John Barrowman join Torvill and Dean and Ashley Banjo on the judging panel.

- Dancing On Ice returns for another series on Sunday 5th January. The Christmas special will be shown on ITV on Sunday 22nd December 22 at 7pm

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.