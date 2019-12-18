Michael Barrymore forced to quit Dancing On Ice after breaking his wrist

Michael Barrymore has had to quit Dancing On Ice after falling over and breaking his wrist.

The TV presenter, 67, suffered the injury during training and has had to withdraw from the competition series, which begins next month.

Micheal has quit the show after breaking his hand (Credit: The Claytons / SplashNews.com)

Michael added in a statement: "Shortly after shooting the Dancing On Ice Christmas Special I took a tumble whilst rehearsing for the January shows.

"After the fall, I thought I had sprained my wrist but it turns out that it is broken. Unfortunately, the medics have told me that I cannot compete.

"I am absolutely devastated; I have loved every second of the journey so far with my wonderful dance partner Alex Murphy and the support from the public has been overwhelming.

"I have been fortunate enough to work with such a great bunch of people over the previous few months; trainers, celebrities, pro skaters, the judges, Holly and Phil and the incredible production team at ITV who really are exceptional and help to make it the fantastic show that it is.

"I shall be in the studio for the first show on Sunday 5th January and hope to make other appearances throughout. I would like to wish the whole of Dancing On Ice 2020 the best of luck."

Michael said on Instagram: "Took a nasty fall on the ice last Friday during rehearsals and sadly broke my left wrist. Absolutely devastated to hear that I can’t go on back on the ice for a while.

"Really enjoyed every single moment of being part of the terrific show and working with all the incredibly talented people involved."

It comes after insiders claimed Michael was "absolutely gutted" that he's suffered an injury.

Speaking about his future on the show, the source had told The Sun: "It's looking pretty bleak. The recovery time for a broken bone will mean it will be almost impossible for him to compete.

"Michael is absolutely gutted - he thought this would be his big chance to kick-start a TV revival."

Back in September, Michael spoke about signing up to the show and said on This Morning: "I'm delighted to say that I'll be joining the Dancing on Ice line up for 2020.

"I'm looking forward to meeting Holly [Willoughby] and Phil [Schofield]. I'm very excited... it's performance time!"

Next year's series will see Love Island star Maura Higgins, talk show host Trisha Goddard, model Caprice Bourret and Paralympic sprinter Libby Clegg take to the ice.

Joining them will be magician Ben Hanlin, Coronation Street actress Lisa George, ITV newsreader Lucrezia Millarini, TV presenter Joe Swash, Diversity dancer Perri Kiely, Steps singer Ian 'H' Watkins and former footballer Kevin Kilbane.

Michael was said to be "gutted" after sustaining an injury (Credit: Splashnews.com)

The new series will begin in January with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield hosting.

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will join Ashley Banjo and John Barrowman on the judging panel.

