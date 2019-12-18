Michael Barrymore 'gutted as Dancing On Ice injury puts future on show at risk'

Michael Barrymore's involvement with Dancing On Ice looks to be under threat following a newspaper report claiming he has broken his hand.

The former TV presenter, looking to make a comeback following the death of party guest Stuart Lubbock in his swimming pool in 2001 and years away from showbiz, looks unlikely to be part of the ITV skating show following a fall which caused the injury.

According to The Sun, the 67-year-old fell over on the ice and broke a bone in his hand during rehearsals as he prepared for the upcoming new series.

A telly source is reported to have told the tabloid that the ex Strike It Lucky host was not thought to be able to perform when the show starts again next month.

Michael during a previous rehearsal on the ice (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Dancing On Ice fans enchanted as first trailer for new series is revealed

"It's looking pretty bleak," the insider is quoted as saying.

"The recovery time for a broken bone will mean it will be almost impossible for him to compete.

He thought this would be his big chance to kick-start a TV revival.

"Michael is absolutely gutted - he thought this would be his big chance to kick-start a TV revival."

Last month his skating partner Alex Murphy compared former light entertainment fave Michael favourably in comparison to Brian McFadden, her previous celebrity student on the rink.

Read more: Bookies reveal favourite to win Dancing On Ice as full line-up is confirmed

"He is so on-time and perfect," she told The Sun.

"He’s lovely. He is an angel and a dream compared to who I had last year. A saint."

Earlier this week, as he tweeted a preview video for the upcoming series, Michael commented: "Two months ago I couldn’t stand on the ice, let alone do this!"

ED has approached representative for ITV and Michael for comment.

Also scheduled to be lacing up their skates for the new series are Diversity's Perri Kiely, Love Island's Maura Higgins, Caprice, ITV News presenter Lucrezia Millarini, chat show host Trisha Goddard and Steps singer Ian 'H' Watkins.

Coronation Stree t actress Lisa George, Paralympian Libby Clegg, magician Ben Hanlin, TV presenter Joe Swash and former footballer Kevin Kilbane have also signed up.

The 2020 series will also see John Barrowman join Torvill and Dean and Ashley Banjo on the judging panel.

- Dancing On Ice returns to ITV on Sunday 5th January

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.