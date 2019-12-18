ITV announces Radzi Chinyanganya will replace Michael Barrymore on Dancing On Ice

ITV has announced that Radzi Chinyanganya will replace Michael Barrymore on the new series of Dancing On Ice.

Michael was forced to quit the show after falling over on the ice and breaking his wrist.

Now, Blue Peter presenter Radzi has said he's "thrilled and privileged" to be part of the line-up.

He said in a statement: "I am thrilled and privileged to be part of the Dancing On Ice 2020 cast. I am absolutely gutted for Michael, who is one of my all-time favourite TV presenters, and I wish him a speedy recovery.

"I've only got two weeks to get ready to ice skate in front of the nation so I'm looking forward to a Christmas and New Year filled with training on the ice!"

Michael added in a statement: "Shortly after shooting the Dancing On Ice Christmas Special I took a tumble whilst rehearsing for the January shows.

"After the fall, I thought I had sprained my wrist but it turns out that it is broken. Unfortunately, the medics have told me that I cannot compete.

"I am absolutely devastated; I have loved every second of the journey so far with my wonderful dance partner Alex Murphy and the support from the public has been overwhelming.

"I have been fortunate enough to work with such a great bunch of people over the previous few months; trainers, celebrities, pro skaters, the judges, Holly and Phil and the incredible production team at ITV who really are exceptional and help to make it the fantastic show that it is.

"I shall be in the studio for the first show on Sunday 5th January and hope to make other appearances throughout. I would like to wish the whole of Dancing On Ice 2020 the best of luck."

Meanwhile, a source told The Sun: "It's a real shame for Michael as he was hoping this would be his big comeback, but after his injury there is no way he could continue.

"Radzi is now going to have to get up to speed really quickly to get ready for the series which is now only weeks away."

Next year's series will see Love Island star Maura Higgins, talk show host Trisha Goddard, model Caprice Bourret and Paralympic sprinter Libby Clegg take to the ice.

Joining them will be magician Ben Hanlin, Coronation Street actress Lisa George, ITV newsreader Lucrezia Millarini, TV presenter Joe Swash, Diversity dancer Perri Kiely, Steps singer Ian 'H' Watkins and former footballer Kevin Kilbane.

The new series will begin in January with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield hosting.

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will join Ashley Banjo and John Barrowman on the judging panel.

