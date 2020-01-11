Dancing On Ice at centre of 'favouritism' row after John Barrowman enjoys night out with pair

Celebrity skaters on Dancing On Ice have been complaining about the possibility Ian 'H' Watkins and Matt Evers could benefit from 'favouritism' on the show, a tabloid newspaper has claimed.

According to The Sun, H and Matt's friendship with new judge John Barrowman could cause "problems" on the ITV skating series after other contestants reportedly took exception.

H and Matt wowed telly audiences with the show's first proper same-sex performance last Sunday during the first episode of the 2020 series.

But a bit of late night socialising following rehearsals for this weekend’s programme have apparently caused consternation backstage with others taking part who are said to already fear H, Matt and John hanging out together could go against them.

Why would John show 'favouritism'? (Credit: ITV Hub)

Read more: Dancing On Ice's Vanessa Bauer convinced she ‘broke her face’ after nasty fall

It is believed Ian and Matt were going through their routines on Wednesday before meeting up with I'm A Celebrity fave John at Cardiff’s Ivy restaurant and singing karaoke at a pub.

Both H and Matt shared an identical snap on Instagram of the three of them larking about, with Steps singer H captioning the image: "Fun and shenanigans with these last night!"

Hitting the town with the judges opens up a minefield of problems.

However, an unidentified insider is said to have grumbled to The Sun: "It’s not on for the judges to be cosying up to the people they are meant to be judging. They’re obviously great friends so, of course, the fear is they will be treated more positively.

"There is a long series ahead and hitting the town with the judges opens up a minefield of problems.

Read more: Jason Gardiner admits 'this is why I left Dancing On Ice' as he discusses new project

"A couple of us feel as though it’s not in the spirit of a fair contest."

A representative for ITV declined to comment to ED!.

John, 52, was moved to tears by H and Matt's performance on the rink last week, telling them: "We’ve shown that two men can perform and skate together so now do the tricks.

'Now do the tricks' (Credit: ITV Hub)

"I'm overwhelmed, I am almost speechless, it was just wonderful."

The historic routine resulted in 16 complaints being made to TV watchdog Ofcom - but H and Matt remain unabashed and are said to have spoken to producers about entering 'more romantic' and 'steamier' displays on the show.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

- Dancing On Ice airs on ITV on Sundays at 6pm

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.