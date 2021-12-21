Holby City isn’t on tonight (Tuesday, December 21), but why and when will it be back on?

Why is there no Holby City on tonight?

Usually Holby City airs every Tuesday evening, however there will be no episode tonight.

There is no Holby tonight (Credit: BBC

That’s because the final episode of the year aired last week (Tuesday, December 14).

When is it back on?

No date has been confirmed for Holby City’s return in the New Year, but it’s thought to be Tuesday, January 4 2022.

The last we saw in Holby, Oliver Valentine had decided to go America to see his son Arthur and Arthur’s mother, Zosia.

Oliver left the hospital (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile Nicky McKendrick made a brief return as she walked by Oliver pushing a pram leading viewers to wonder if she will be returning again in the New Year.

As the episode ended, Jac Naylor‘s nose began bleeding. Viewers know Jac has a brain tumour, but will she be okay?

Is Holby City ending for good?

Back in June, it was revealed Holby City is being axed and would come to an end in March 22 after 23 years.

The news was announced on Holby City’s official Twitter account and left fans of the show devastated.

Last week, the BBC medical drama finished filming for good and cast members paid tribute on their last day.

Rosie Marcel, who plays Jac Naylor, posted a picture to her Instagram dressed as Jac.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosie Marcel (@rosiemarcelofficial)

She captioned the post: “Last day. I have loved playing Jac Naylor. I have loved being here for 16 years. Thank you everyone @bbcholbycity and thank you all the beautiful fans and friends of the show.”

Gillian Wright, who plays Jean in EastEnders, commented: “It’s a tragedy. (Lovely to see you in the lane last night.)”

Chizzy Akudolu who played Maureen ‘Mo’ Effanga on and off from 2012 until 2019 wrote: “Jac was iconic.”

One fan wrote: “Love you and will miss you dearly looking forward to what you do next. Will miss Holby so so much.”

Holby City airs Tuesdays nights on BBC One.

