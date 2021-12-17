The Holby City cast have been saying goodbye to the show on their final day filming.

It was announced back in June that the BBC medical drama will come to an end in March 2022.

Today (Friday, December 17) is the final day filming the show and the show’s stars have gone on social media to say farewell on their last day.

Holby City cast members have said goodbye on their last day (Credit: BBC)

Holby City cast say goodbye to the show

Davood Ghadami, who plays Eli Ebrahimi, posted a picture in character outside of his dressing room.

He captioned the post: “Tough one Today. Holby City is such a wonderful place to be and I am not ready to say goodbye. I will miss all the cast and crew who I feel like I have just started to get to know.

“I will miss playing Eli who is a gift of a character to play. Thank you Holby fans. I’m sorry this brilliant show has to end.

“Lastly remember who is there for us from our first breath to our last – our beautiful NHS. Protect it with everything you have. Thank you.”

Fans commented on the post, devastated the show is finishing filming.

One wrote: “So gutted it’s ending.”

A second commented: “Gutted that #holbycity it ending, such a shame.”

A third said: “I’m so sad Holby City has to end, I will miss everyone, such a great cast.”

Actor David Ames, who plays Dom Copeland on the show also shared a picture on his last day.

Right. Let’s do this.

Final day here at @BBCHolbyCity.

Emotions are running high but we have pretend lives to save. 💖 pic.twitter.com/YN1xlEfiQc — David Ames (@semadivad) December 17, 2021

He tweeted: “Right. Let’s do this. Final day here at @BBCHolbyCity. Emotions are running high but we have to pretend to save lives.”

Rosie Marcel, who plays Jac Naylor, also shared a photo in Jac’s outfit.

She wrote: “Last day. I have loved playing Jac Naylor. I have loved being here for 16 years. Thank you everyone @bbcholbycity and thank you for all for the beautiful fans and friends of the show.”

Holby City will continue to air until March.

Holby City airs Tuesdays nights on BBC One.

