Holby City will be coming to an end next year after 23 years on air.

The BBC medical drama, which first aired in 1999, will be coming to an end in March next year.

The news was announced on Holby City’s official Twitter account.

The tweet read: “We’re very sorry to bring you the sad news that Holby City will come to an end in March next year, after 23 amazing years.

Holby will be ending in March 2022 (Credit: BBC)

“We are so very grateful to all of Holby’s wonderful cast, crew, writers and producers – and to our millions of loyal viewers and fans for being part of our show.”

The tweet continued: “This tough decision reflects the BBC’s commitment to make more programmes across the UK and to better reflect, represent and serve all parts of the country.”

“Holby will remain on air on Tuesdays until next March and we will continue to bring you a regular dose of all things Holby right here until then.

“We promise that Holby will get the send off it deserves. Thank you for your continued support and love for the series.”

Holby City: Fans react to the news

The news broke today (Credit: BBC)

Holby fans have been left devastated by the announcement.

One wrote: “I literally can’t believe this is happening! I love Holby City.”

Another said: “What an absolute joke! One of the better programmes on the BBC – that’s ridiculous.”

Another fan responded to the tweet saying: “Absolutely wrong decision. You have millions of loyal Holby fans that have stuck by you and you do this?

“Maybe emailing the BBC and telling them exactly what we think.”

Absolutely wrong decision. You have millions of loyal holby fans that have stuck by you and you do this?

Holby City airs on Tuesday nights at 7.50pm on BBC One.

