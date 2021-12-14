Holby City character Zosia March made a brief return to the BBC medical drama during a video call with Oliver Valentine.

In tonight’s episode (Tuesday, December 14) Hanssen wanted Oliver to continue his training at Holby after Sammy’s successful operation.

However Oliver made the decision to leave medicine and focus on being a good father to his son, Arthur.

Zosia appeared in a video call (Credit: BBC)

Read more: The Girl Before on BBC One: When does it start, how many episodes is it and is it based on a book?

As he left the hospital and went round the corner, he had a video call with Zosia, who is Arthur’s mother and a former Specialist registrar at the hospital.

But what do we know about Zosia and will she return to Holby City before the show comes off air?

Holby City: What do we know about Zosia?

Zosia first appeared in Holby City in September 2013 and last appeared in April 2019. She is played by actress Camilla Arfwedson.

The character has had some huge storylines including her affair with Jesse Law, being diagnosed with Bipolar disorder, friendship with Arthur Digby and her on-off relationship with Oliver Valentine.

Zosia and Oliver got married but she left Holby in 2017.

Zosia was in Holby on and off from 2013 until 2019 (Credit: BBC)

The same year, Ollie was shot in the head by Henrik’s son, Fredrik. Although his colleagues managed to save Ollie, he was put into a coma and suffered a life-changing brain injury.

He also left in 2018, to go abroad.

When Zosia returned in 2019, she revealed to Jac she was pregnant with Ollie’s baby after they’d reunited off-screen.

She gave birth to Oliver’s son, who they named Arthur.

Oliver returned to Holby in October of this year and was wanting to return to the medical field after what being shot.

However it became clear he was still struggling with what happened.

Now he’s made the decision to leave and go see Zosia and Arthur.

Will Zosia return to Holby City?

Zosia and Oliver have a son together (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Simon Gregson shares emotional reunion with sons after I’m A Celebrity stint as fans insist he was ‘robbed’

It has not been revealed if viewers will see Oliver and Zosia again.

However viewers know that sadly Holby City will be coming off air in March 2022.

It was announced in June that the BBC medical drama had ben axed after 23 years on air.

Want more spoilers from Holby City? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Holby City spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Holby City airs Tuesday nights on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.