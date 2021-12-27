Strictly winner Rose Ayling-Ellis’ daredevil Christmas Day antics

Strictly Come Dancing winner Rose Ayling-Ellis delighted her fans as she revealed what she got up to on Christmas morning.

While most of us were watching the kids unwrap presents or working out how long the turkey needs to be in the oven, Rose was doing something far more interesting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rose Ayling-Ellis (@rose.a.e)

The EastEnders star filmed herself taking a freezing cold sea-swim.

Dressed in a black wetsuit, Rose looked happy throwing herself into the chilly water.

Rose shared the Christmas antics with followers on her Instagram stories.

What did Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni do for Christmas?

She also shared a festive post on Christmas Eve along with the caption: “Christmas is a perfect time to eat… A lot.

Merry Christmas eve!”

In the photo, Rose is seem holding a gigantic cake.

Her Strictly partner, Giovanni Pernice, commented, joking: “Are you eating???? Shock. Merry Xmas champ.”

Rose’s followers flocked to wish them both a merry Christmas.

“Merry Christmas Gio! And you too @rose.a.e. Hope you both have a lovely break and are back together soon! We all can’t wait to see more dancing together,” wrote one.

Rose and Gio won Strictly and the hearts of fans (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another said: “Aww you must really miss each other. It’s so weird when Strictly first ends. Hope you both have a lovely Christmas and I just know you’ll both stay in touch.”

“Was Rose always eating with you? You were amazing. Saturday nights not the same. Love the special bond you have together. Happy Christmas 73 year old fan of you both,” said another.

Has Rose quit EastEnders?

The pair were crowned winners of the 2021 series on December 18 with Rose becoming the first ever deaf contestant and winner.

Last week, EastEnders bosses were forced to make a statement following rumours that Rose has quit the BBC soap.

According to The Sun, executives and producers are lining up high-profile projects for the actress, who plays Frankie Lewis in EastEnders.

Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis win Strictly (Credit: BBC)

It was reported the BBC were lining up a drama with a deaf character in the lead role with a view of casting Rose.

However a spokeswoman for EastEnders told The Sun: “There is no truth in this.

“Rose has no intention to quit EastEnders and is very much looking forward to filming again in the New Year.”

Her character, Frankie Lewis, has been temporarily written out following a bust-up with half-sister, Nancy Carter.

