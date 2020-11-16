Made in Chelsea has viewers gripped as the show continues to focus on this series’ big relationship breakdown, and we all need to know who told Sam about Zara’s cheating.

Someone close to Sam Thompson told him about girlfriend Zara McDermott’s infidelity.

So what is the identity of this allusive “mutual friend” that leaked the news and how did THEY find out?

When did the Sam and Zara split?

Chelsea fan favourite Sam looked set for a fairy tale ending with Love Island’s Zara.

The couple even spent the first lockdown together and regularly shared loved-up snaps on social media.

But, as viewers discovered, it seemingly was not meant to be.

In September 2020, Sam split with his girlfriend of 16 months after it was revealed she had been unfaithful.

The cheating reportedly occurred during Zara’s time on X Factor: Celebrity and it was not an isolated incident.

While this happened months ago in the real world, Made in Chelsea fans are just now watching the drama after the shock revelation play out.

On an episode that aired on October 19, Zara confessed to pals Habbs and Jamie Laing that she had done something “really bad”.

Sam and Zara looked like the perfect couple (Credit: Splash News)

How did Sam Thompson find out?

Zara managed to hide her infidelity from her former boyfriend for nearly a year.

So, how did the secret get out after so much time?

A tearful Zara revealed she was forced to own up after a mutual friend told Sam the truth.

The Instagram influencer proceeded to “tell him everything”.

When quizzed as to why she didn’t explain sooner, she shared: “I couldn’t bring myself to break his heart like that.

“I just thought, I’d rather it eat me alive and me just have to live with what I’ve done than ruin everything.”

Made in Chelsea failed to disclose who the identity of this friend was, leading some fans to play detective.

Sam was left heartbroken by his former girlfriend’s betrayal (Credit: Splash News.)

Who is the mutual friend that revealed the cheating?

While it has not been confirmed who told Sam about Zara’s cheating, there are plenty of suspects.

Fans of the E4 show have taken to Twitter to share their own theories on who uncovered the cheating scandal.

Megan Mckenna

Fellow Celebrity X Factor star Megan McKenna has been accused of breaking the news.

Eagle-eyed fans have pointed out she was in LA when the cheating took place and she is also well-acquainted with Sam’s bestie Pete Wicks.

This led to some new reports last month, however Megan’s rep has confirmed to Ent Daily that the rumours are 100% untrue.

So this was very misdirected speculation.

Megan McKenna on The X Factor: Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Pete Wicks

Others have pondered about Pete being the bearer of bad news. His bromance with Sam has been well documented since they both appeared on Celebs Go Dating Series 6.

The pair are allegedly living together while they film Channel 4’s The Circle.

One MIC viewer said: “Zara cheated on Sam with music boss Brahim Fouradi. His bestie, Pete Wicks found out and broke the horrible news.”

Interesting, but when Pete spoke to Ent Daily earlier this month, he was pretty supportive of Zara.

We have contacted Pete’s rep for further comment.

Pete and Sam are besties (Credit: Splash News)

Megan Barton Hanson

Another theory involves a former Love Island star and another Megan!

One fan tried to connect the dots by working out which Love Island stars had also been on Celebs Go Dating.

Although that doesn’t narrow the search down much!

One fan took to social media to reveal her thoughts: “I’ve narrowed the “mutual friend” down to Megan Barton Hanson, she knows Sam and Zara. She’s following Zara, but Sam and Zara have unfollowed her.”

ED has approached Megan’s rep for comment.

Will we ever learn the truth about who dropped Zara in it? One Twitter joker suggested there was only one way to get to the bottom of it… Where is Wagatha Christie when you need her?

We need Coleen Rooney to figure out who the mutual friend is #MadeInChelsea — Fanta (@jarjussey) October 20, 2020

Made In Chelsea continues every Monday at 9pm on E4.

Who told Sam about Zara’s cheating, do you believe any of these theories? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.