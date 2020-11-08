Shalom Brune-Franklin plays Rose in Roadkill on BBC One.

The actress will be familiar to some TV viewers, and is about to star in one of the biggest BBC dramas ever.

Who is Shalom Brune-Franklin and what has she appeared in?

Shalom Brune-Franklin played Rose Dietl in Roadkill (Credit: BBC One)

Who plays Rose in Roadkill?

Shalom Brune-Franklin portrays Rose Dietl in BBC One drama Roadkill.

Rose is the illegitimate daughter of slippery politician Peter Laurence, played by Hugh Laurie.

She is in jail for attempting to defraud £1million from the bank she worked for.

Who is Shalom Brune-Franklin?

Shalom is an actress born in St Albans, England.

At 14, she moved to Australia and has appeared on Oz TV as well as in UK dramas.

She appeared in Dinner Date as Jennifer when she was 19.

In 2017, she appeared on TV mini-series The Heath Ledger Scholarship.

Every year, actors Rose Byrne, Elizabeth Debicki, Naomi Watts and Matt Damon give out the scholarship.

The scholarship was created five months after Ledger’s death in 2008.

Shalom was one of the top 10 finalists, but did not win.

Shalom Brune-Franklin as Maisie Richards in Our Girl (Credit: BBC)

Shalom is currently 26 years old.

She was born on August 18 1994 in St Albans, Hertfordshire, to a Mauritian mother and Thai-born English father.

She has a younger brother called Siam.

What has she starred in?

Shalom is perhaps best known for playing private Maisie Richards in the BBC One series Our Girl.

She also played Umm Khulthum in The State and Aoife in the Australian TV series Doctor Doctor.

Shalom had a very small role in Thor: Ragnorak.

She was one of two girls who asked for a selfie with Thor when he arrived on Earth.

In 2019, she played Bindy in Bad Mothers and, a year later, Sister Igraine in Netflix drama Cursed.

After her role in BBC One’s Roadkill, she will star in Line of Duty (by the same writers).

Shalom Brune-Franklin as Sister Igraine in Netflix’s Cursed (Credit: Netflix)

Who does Shalom play in Line of Duty?

Shalom’s character has not yet been named in the sixth series of BBC One’s Line of Duty.

The newcomer was spotted on set in September, filming action scenes in Belfast.

Her character, a policewoman, appeared to be under fire after a car chase.

She told Radio Times: “I was running around, being a fangirl and I don’t know if that’s ever going to wear off.”

But is she a new part of AC-12 or the corrupt cop they’ll investigate?

Shalom is sworn to secrecy about whether she’s playing a good or bad cop in the drama, which returns next year.

Kelly Macdonald also joins the cast, alongside veterans Adrian Dunbar, Martin Compston and Vicky McClure.

Roadkill star Shalom Brune-Franklin has joined the cast of Line of Duty for the sixth series (Credit: Splash)

Is Shalom single?

Shalom is reportedly dating an Australian producer.

The pair are said to have started dating when they worked together on the set of Doctor Doctor.

Talking about their long-term relationship in 2019, she said: “If you want a relationship to work, you will launch straight into long distance.

“Which is also awesome, because you get to travel, and meet up in all these great places, and it’s really cool.

“I am lucky I found the right person. We don’t find it difficult at all; it’s a part of us now, which is really cool.”

Roadkill is currently to watch on iPlayer.

