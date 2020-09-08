Emmerdale has cast Our Girl star Simon Lennon as Aaron Dingle’s love interest.

Actor Simon will play Ben, a new worker at The Hide cafe.

In the upcoming scenes, Aaron comes across Ben in the cafe.

Our Girl actor Simon Lennon has been cast in the role of Ben in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

However, the scrapyard manager is left mortified after Ben informs him they used to go to school together.

Aaron (Danny Miller) was far from understanding about Ben’s sexuality in the past, and soon realises he needs to make a mends.

Emmerdale Aaron Dingle’s new love interest

The potential romance is the first for Aaron since his relationship with Robert Sugden, who was sentenced to 14 years in prison for the murder of Luke Posner.

Simon, who starred as Private Brains in BBC’s Our Girl, revealed he’s excited to see what’s in store for Ben.

Aaron Dingle is set to welcome a new love interest (Credit: ITV)

The actor said: “I’m so excited to be joining the cast of Emmerdale.

“I feel so lucky to be a part of such an established, fantastic show.

“Everyone has been so welcoming and I can’t wait to see what unfolds for Ben.

“Ben and Aaron Dingle have a lot of history and it will all come to the forefront when they’re reunited after a long time apart.”

Simon previously dated Corrie star Sair Khan (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Simon previously dated Coronation Street star Sair Khan, with the pair splitting last year.

The casting comes weeks after Danny teased a potential new love interest for his character.

Speaking on Family Trees, he said: “I’m sure there’s somebody out there somewhere that can maybe one day live up to Robert.”

Narrator Gaynor Faye then added: “Aaron’s next Mr Right could one day join the ever expanding Dingle family tree.”

Emmerdale will return to six episodes a week from Monday September 14.

