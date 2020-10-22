Who is Will Mellor? Hollyoaks and Line of Duty star

Will Mellor goofs about on ITV2’s Celebrity Juice tonight (Thursday October 22 2020), alongside fellow celebrities Jimmy Carr, Tom Grennan and Clara Amfo.

The actor takes part in the first episode of the 24th series, which introduces new team captains Emily Atack and Laura Whitmore.

But where do you recognise Will Mellor from? Here’s everything you need to know!

Will Mellor, far left, starred as PC Rod Kennedy in Line of Duty (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Line Of Duty series six: Fans spot Steve Arnott plot ‘clue’ in new photos

Who is Will Mellor?

Will Mellor is a 44-year-old actor and singer, born in Bredbury, Greater Manchester.

He’s been on our TV screens since 1990, when he was just 14.

Will played Ben Rowlingson in the children’s programme Children’s Ward.

After small parts in Harbour Lights, Fat Friends and Is Harry on the Boat? Will won significant roles in Hollyoaks and Casualty.

What is Will most famous for?

Will is best known for his role as Jambo Bolton in Hollyoaks, from 1995 to 2004.

He then played receptionist Jack Vincent in Casualty from 2001 until his tragic onscreen death in 2003.

After a few appearances as Warren in EastEnders, Will joined the cast of Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps as Gaz Wilkinson.

He’s also appeared in No Offence, Broadchurch, Barking!, and White Van Man.

Will also flirted with a music career, releasing a cover of Leo Sayer’s When I Need You, and follow-up single No Matter What I Do.

Unsurprisingly perhaps, Will won the first series of the BBC singing contest Comic Relief does Fame Academy in 2003.

In 2016, Will joined the cast of huge BBC hit drama Line of Duty as PC Rod Kennedy.

The character was murdered by infamous corrupt policeman The Caddy.

Will Mellor appears on Celebrity Juice (Credit: ITV2)

Is he returning to Hollyoaks?

Last year, Will revealed he wants to return to Hollyoaks.

The actor was one of the original stars of the C4 soap when it launched 25 years ago in 1995.

He played Jambo Bolton for three years before quitting in 1998 and – save for a one-off dream sequence appearance in 2004 – he hasn’t been seen since.

But now the actor has said he wants to return to the soap as a thank you for launching his career and, with the 25th anniversary happening soon, his timing couldn’t be better.

Will told the Daily Star Sunday: “Personally, I’d like to do something just to say thank you.

“I do owe the show a lot.”

Is Will Mellor married?

Will met dancer Michelle McSween when they starred together in the stage musical Oh, What a Night in 1999.

Michelle is a professional dancer and dance teacher who runs her own performing arts school.

They married in 2007, and have a son, Jayden, and daughter, Renee, together.

Will revealed the heartbreaking news that his dad died during lockdown.

Celebrity Juice kicks off on Thursday October 22 2020 on ITV2 at 10pm.

Would you like to see Will Mellor return to Hollyoaks? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.