Netflix viewers “can’t wait” for Bridgerton after seeing the latest trailer for the upcoming period drama.

The streaming service released a trailer for the series on Monday (November 2) and viewers said they have been “waiting a lifetime” to see it on the screen.

The show, based on the books by author Julia Quinn, stars Julie Andrews, Ben Miller, Polly Walker and Phoebe Dynevor, daughter of Corrie star Sally Dynevor.

Bridgerton, Netflix’s upcoming drama, tells the story of a powerful family in the Regency era (Credit: ITV)

What did Netflix viewers say about the Bridgerton trailer?

Reacting to the trailer on Twitter, one fan said: “I still can’t believe this is real. A real and true proper romance by an author so steeped and esteemed in the genre… I am so proud and delighted and excited, and every other positive adjective.”

Phoebe Dynevor plays Daphne Bridgerton (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Victoria and David Beckham bag fly-on-the-wall Netflix series

Another said excitedly: “I have been waiting a lifetime for this.”

Someone else wrote: “This is a must watch. Can’t wait.”

A fourth tweeted: “I hope you guys did right by Julia Quinn’s books. Cannot wait to see!”

“A Julia Quinn adaptation I didn’t know that I was waiting for it until I saw this,” said a fifth.

I still can’t believe this is real. A real and true proper romance by an author so steeped and esteemed in the genre is actually getting an incredible platform like this for the world to enjoy and understand.I am so proud and delighted and excited&every other positive adjectives pic.twitter.com/9jIINDzaay — Nancy Drew (@RomComFanatic) November 2, 2020

I have been waiting a LIFETIME FOR THIS! pic.twitter.com/rx9QYygZnW — Coolcatkerr (@Coolcatkerr1) November 2, 2020

I hope you guys did right by Julia Quinn’s books. They are all so well written and entertaining, with a distinctive voice. Cannot wait to see! — Katie Elliott (@MrsKatie_Elliot) November 2, 2020

A Julia Quinn’s adaptation I didn’t know that I was waiting for it until I saw this 🥰 — Sunflower (@foftis) November 2, 2020

What is the Bridgerton series about?

The Bridgerton book series centres on the Bridgerton family and their children’s quests in love. There are eight children, with each book focusing on a different sibling.

Its events take place in Regency-era London, between 1813 and 1827.

Netflix’s description reads: “Inspired by the bestselling novels, this series follows the eight close-knit siblings of the powerful Bridgerton family as they attempt to find love.”

According to Stylist, the series will get underway where the first book starts off, telling the story of Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset.

Bridgerton is coming to Netflix over Christmas (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Line Of Duty taken off Netflix: Where and how to watch it now!

They are engaged in the hope of placating Simon’s mum, who wants him to get married.

Daphne, however, starts to actually fall for him – and tries to make their pretend relationship a legitimate one.

– Bridgerton will premiere on Netflix on December 25

Will you be watching Netflix’s Bridgerton? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of the trailer.