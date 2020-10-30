Victoria and David Beckham bag fly-on-the-wall Netflix series

Victoria and David Beckham have reportedly landed a whopping $16 million dollar reality series deal.

The retired footballer is set to give fans a never-before-seen look into some of the most infamous moments in his life ranging from his illustrious career to his relationship with the former Spice Girl.

Fans will get to see a brand new side to David Beckham (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What will The Beckhams’ reality series be about?

The reality show will give a never before seen insight into the world the couple have built together ever since they met over two decades ago.

Fans will get to see rare unseen home movies that will showcase private family moments such as Christmases and birthdays.

“It will show a completely different side to David, one the public very rarely get to see,” a source told The Sun.

“David’s family are all massive archivers; they’ve been proudly documenting his career since he was a boy and have kept all the old local newspaper cuttings, school records and team photos throughout the years”.

It will kick off beginning with David playing football in his back garden as a youngster, and will feature interviews and commentary from all of the family including Brooklyn, 21, and Harper, 9.

Viewers will get a rare insight into the footballer’s family life (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Who else will star alongside David and Victoria Beckham?

David and Victoria Beckham will share close insight into the tight-knit marriage. Their four children; Brooklyn, Cruz, Romeo and Harper will all make an appearance too.

Not only that, it’s believed that some of the A-list couples closest pals could also feature.

It’s thought close pals such as Gary Neville and Christiano Ronaldo will pop up within the series, as well as British comedian James Corden.

Fans will get to see Victoria Beckham’s light-hearted side (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Where can I watch David and Victoria Beckham’s reality series?

Fans in the UK will be able to watch the Beckhams in all their glory when the show hits Netflix.

All of David’s family will appear in the series (Credit: Splashnews.com)

When will the David Beckham’s Netflix series be released?

Unfortunately, fans of the family there may be a long wait until the show hits the streaming service.

As a result, it’s believed that it is likely to debut at a yet to be announced date in 2022.

