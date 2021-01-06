Kirstie Allsopp is known for her property nous, her bold frocks and her playful friendship with co-presenter Phil Spencer. But who is Kirstie Allsopp married to?

How old is she? And is she related to Sofie Allsopp?

Here’s everything you need to know about Kirstie Allsopp.

Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer visit Staines in Kirstie and Phil’s Love It or List It (Credit: Channel 4)

Who is Kirstie Allsopp married to?

The TV star tied the knot to husband Ben Andersen in 2004.

Despite the popular misconception, she is NOT married to her TV co-host Phil Spencer.

Her husband is property developer Ben. They have two sons, Oscar, born in 2006 and Bay, born in 2008.

Kirstie is also stepmother to her partner’s two children, Hal and Orion, from a previous relationship.

The family live in Notting Hill, West London, and have a second home in Devon – which caused all sorts of trouble during the first lockdown in 2020 (see below).

How old is she?

Kirstie Mary Allsopp was born on August 31 1971, in Hampshire.

She is currently 49 years old, and will turn 50 this year!

Why is she famous?

Kirstie is best-known as a property guru on shows such as Location, Location, Location and Kirstie and Phil’s Love It or List It.

She also hosted Property Chain as well as a number of home and interior-related shows, which aired on Channel 4.

The Location, Location, Location star has two sons (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Is she related to Sofie Allsopp?

Kirstie has three siblings, including sister Sofie.

Sofie, 41, is also a television presenter and property expert.

In Canadian TV show The Unsellables, Sofie helped people to sell the houses that has been on the market a long time.

The show ran from 2008 to 2013.

Kirstie and sister Sofie share a close bond (Credit: YouTube)

In 2006, Sofie temporarily replaced her sister Kirstie as co-presenter of Location, Location, Location, while Kirstie was on maternity leave.

Kirstie and Sofie’s cousin is designer and businesswoman Cath Kidston.

What’s her feud with Piers Morgan about?

Earlier this week, Piers hit out at Kirstie over her “cretinous” coronavirus advice on Twitter.

It came after the TV estate agent slammed the BBC for “frightening parents, grandparents and children” on social media.

Piers Morgan slammed Kirstie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Following Kirstie’s comments, Piers wrote: “Of all the people I least want to hear from when it comes to expert advice on coronavirus, TV estate agent Kirstie Allsopp and her cretinous trampoline analogies are top of the list.”

It isn’t the first time the two have been embroiled in a public spat, after Kirstie was called out by Piers for travelling to her second home in Devon during lockdown.

After the dust settled, the GMB host Piers claimed Kirstie got in touch with ITV bosses to demand he say sorry.

Speaking to The Mirror, he said: “She got a load of TV execs to call me up trying to get me to stop and apologise.”

Kirstie outraged fans with her coronavirus comments (Credit: SplashNews)

Kirstie Allsopp controversy

Meanwhile, she recently left fans fuming over her comments on the current pandemic.

On Twitter, she urged parents not to overly worry about their children testing positive for COVID-19.

Dozens were left angered by her remark, with one saying: “Children are super-spreaders, Kirstie.

“Don’t trivialise the seriousness of this virus. 25% of the population are chronically sick and or disabled, then there’s older people.”

And back in November, the TV star was slated for travelling to Devon with partner after he tested positive for coronavirus.

At the time, she insisted that those around her were safe.

Kirstie and Phil’s Love It or List It airs on Wednesdays at 8pm on C4.

