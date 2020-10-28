Piers Morgan has revealed TV bosses “demanded” he apologise to Kirstie Allsopp after their bitter Twitter feud.

The GMB host, 55, claimed that the Location Location Location presenter, 49, got in touch with ITV bosses to demand he say sorry.

Piers fell out with Kirstie in March (Credit: ITV)

Why did Piers Morgan and Kirstie have an argument?

Earlier in the coronavirus pandemic, Kirstie travelled to her second home in Devon and was roundly criticised for seemingly breaking lockdown rules.

For this reason, Piers took exception to her behaviour and called her out on the social media platform.

At the time, Kirstie wrote on Twitter: “The last 24 hours has been utterly horrible, full of vile, unpleasant and frankly frightening comments.”

Read more: Piers Morgan wants David Walliams to be sacked from Britain’s Got Talent

Piers was quick to reply, saying: “Kirstie, you’re rich, privileged and isolating in a lavish country home with your family.”

And clearly, the bad blood didn’t end there.

The pair also had a spat on GMB, with the presenter’s mic cutting out halfway through the discussion.

Piers defended his right to express his opinion (Credit: GMB YouTube)

What did Piers Morgan say?

Speaking to The Mirror, Piers said: “She got a load of TV execs to call me up trying to get me to stop and apologise.

“I was like, ‘You’ve got to be joking’.

In addition, he said: “It was a very short phone call. I said, ‘I’m entitled to my opinion and I intend to keep saying it’, which they accepted.”

Kirstie thought she had the virus (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kirstie Allsopp and coronavirus

Back in March, mum-of-four Kirstie believed she had contracted the virus.

The claim came after husband Ben tested positive, but did not have bad symptoms.

However, Kirstie said she experienced “tightness in the chest”.

Read more: Take part in our shopping survey for a chance to win a fab prize

Subsequently, the whole family had to self-isolate for 14 days.

“You have to be aware of the fact you can have it and not know it,” she said.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.