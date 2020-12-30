Are Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer married in real life?

Kirstie Allsopp and onscreen property partner Phil Spencer return for a new series of Kirstie And Phil’s Love It Or List It tonight but are they married?

The presenting duo has been together almost two decades. And their easy onscreen chemistry keeps people guessing.

Phil Spencer and Kirstie Allsopp have a close friendship (Credit: Channel 4)

Are Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer married?

Even though they have ‘fooled’ viewers over the years, it’s an emphatic no to that question.

Kirstie’s long-term partner is property developer Ben Anderson.

The couple have two children together – Oscar and Bay.

Read more: Kirstie Allsopp’s mic is MUTED after Piers Morgan row on Good Morning Britain

Meanwhile, Phil married Australian Fiona Murray in 2001.

It reportedly took Phil six years to persuade Fiona to move to the UK.

Have they ever been romantically involved?

Once again, the answer is no.

Despite this, there’s obviously a great deal of respect between the two.

“Although we’re very different personalities, our core values are very similar,” Phil has said.

Kirstie has also described Phil as a “really, really nice person”.

“We have the same things at heart but we are very different personalities.”

Kirstie has connections (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com

Is Kirstie a Lady?

Kirstie’s father is Charles Allsopp, the 6th Baron Hindlip.

He was also a former chairman of auction house Christie’s.

Due to her father’s peerage, she can use the title ‘The Honourable Kirstie Allsopp’ if she wishes.

Fashion designer Cath Kidston is her cousin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kirstie Allsopp (@kirstiemallsopp)

Where does Kirstie live?

Kirstie lives in London and Devon.

In 2009 she combined finances with another family. They bought and renovated the six-bedroom cottage Meadowgate.

“Meadowgate is our family holiday home, we go there for holidays and rent it out to other families,” she said of the rural dwelling.

Kirstie is a successful property developer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What is Kirstie worth?

In 2018, The Sun newspaper reported that Kirstie’s net worth was around £16million.

Read more: Kirstie Allsopp defends travelling to Devon with partner after he tested positive for coronavirus

Thanks to her lucrative TV and property career, she earns approximately £500,000 a year.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.