Lorraine Kelly reveals weight gain after ‘comfort eating during the pandemic’

Lorraine Kelly has revealed she has gained weight after “comfort eating” during the pandemic.

The 61-year-old ITV star admitted to going up a dress size after indulging on chocolate and biscuits throughout lockdown.

Now, the presenter has vowed to shift the extra pounds by “eating more sensibly” and “gradually” getting into fitness in the New Year.

Lorriane Kelly has went up a dress size in recent months (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Lorraine Kelly say about her weight?

Speaking to Hello! Magazine, Lorraine said: “I’ve been comfort eating during the pandemic and trying to find solace in jumbo-sized bars of fruit and nut chocolate and entire packets of ginger snaps.

“As a result, I have gone up a dress size, but I will try hard to substitute the sweets and crisps for fruit.

“But there’s no way I’m going to deny myself food or go on a silly faddy diet.”

She added: “I’m also doing Dry January as I indulged way too much over Christmas and New Year.”

Lorraine admitted to snacking on chocolate and biscuits (Credit: SplashNews.com)

As well as taking her border terrier Angus out for a walk, Lorraine revealed she’s also taking part in online fitness classes.

The host concluded: “Remember to try and have something to look forward to every day, even if it’s just a TV show that makes you smile.”

Lorraine’s weight journey

The daytime show star previously went from a size 14 to a size 10.

Opening up on her weight loss, Lorraine revealed her husband Steve struggles when it comes to portion control.

The presenter admitted her husband Steve struggles with portion control (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Speaking on This Morning in 2019, Lorraine said: “I don’t think diets work. It’s all about portion control.

“My husband cooks for me and sometimes I ask, ‘How many people are coming round?'”

However, Lorraine previously admitted that she once went a little too far with her weight loss.

She said: “When I was training for the Marathon, I got too thin and I did not look good. I didn’t feel good either. It’s all about balance.”

The ITV star has vowed to get fit this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else has Lorraine been up to?

Lorraine’s confession comes days after the star was told to “go [bleep] yourself” by comedian James Lancaster.

Appearing on The Last Leg of the Year, the presenter was asked to name a person she believed made a big difference during 2020.

Lorraine said: “Stay with me on this one – Piers Morgan.”

James replied: “Go [bleep] yourself! You don’t get to stop being a villain for two seconds and now you’re a hero.”

The dig didn’t sit well with Piers, who later tweeted: “a) Thank you @reallorraine! b) Who is James Acaster? (genuine question).”

