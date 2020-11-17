Kirstie Allsopp has defended driving to Devon with her partner after he tested positive for coronavirus.

The Location, Location, Location star insisted they made the decision so that nobody else would be infected.

Kirstie, 49, was slammed during the early stages of the pandemic for driving to her second home with family.

Her partner Ben Anderson tested positive and the family self-isolated. Kirstie and Ben share two children and she is step-mum to his two elder children, too.

Kirstie Allsopp experienced tightness in her chest herself (Credit: GMB YouTube)

It was reported Ben did not suffer bad symptoms. However, Kirstie said she had experienced “tightness in the chest”.

Around the same time, Kirstie endured a tense exchange with Piers Morgan on GMB about coronavirus.

I’m fully aware of how many people are struggling right now.

She also had a bitter clash with the breakfast TV host on Twitter.

However, Kirstie does not believe she broke lockdown rules when her family travelled.

Kirstie is best known for presenting Location, Location, Location with Phil Spencer (Credit: Channel 4 YouTube)

She insists the measures taken were to ensure others were safe.

Speaking to the Radio Times, Kirstie explained she and Ben weren’t at their London residence when he was diagnosed. Neither were they at their second home in Devon.

She added their Devon home is set in 40 acres and so there was a low risk of encountering anyone else.

Kirsty Allsopp ‘angered’ by ‘privilege’ jibes

However, Kirstie accepts not everyone would agree and might suggest instead that she did “the wrong thing”.

Nonetheless, she insisted they did not go to Devon directly from London after lockdown. She also made it clear the family went there to isolate.

But Kirstie also noted how angry she had been by apparent accusations about her ‘privilege’.

She denied being so fortunate “strips” people of the ability to empathise.

During the fallout about her family’s isolation, she was blasted as being “entitled” by some social media observers.

Kirstie continued: “It drives me mad. Death is death, grief is grief, loss is loss, fear is fear.

“Money absolutely makes life easier. But it doesn’t mean that I’m not aware of all the people who have lost their jobs this year and who have no idea when they will find another one.”

She added: “I’m fully aware of how many people are struggling right now.”

