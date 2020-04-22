Tipping Point viewers all making the same joke about Ben Shephard after last night's repeat

ITV aired a repeat episode of Tipping Point last and fans of the show couldn't help noticing a phrase that host Ben Shephard appears to overuse.

Tuesday (April 21) evening's instalment featured hopefuls Paula, David, Sophia and Mike.

Presenter Ben led them through the game with his usual flare and energy, but viewers at home couldn't get past his use of the word 'lateral'.

Tipping Point viewers cant help noticing how much Ben says 'lateral' (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Ben Shephard reveals his family members are ‘very ill’ with coronavirus

Taking to Twitter, many pointed out that he says a contestant might get "a bit of lateral" whenever the counters they put in the drop zones don't quite go the way they hoped.

Could be a drinking game

Some viewers joked that it could be turned into a drinking game, whereby the players take a shot every time Ben uses the phrase.

Viewers have been taking to Twitter to poke fun at Ben (Credit: ITV)

One said: "Wonder how many times Ben Shephard has said 'lateral' in his life time? #tippingpoint"

Another tweeted: "Take a shot every time Ben says 'lateral' and you'll be wasted in no time. #tippingpoint."

Take a shot every time Ben says 'lateral'

A third wrote: "If I had a pound for every time Ben says 'little bit of lateral' £££ #tippingpoint."

Someone else put: "Ben Shephard loves the 'might get a bit of lateral' when a counter goes skew-whiff! #tippingpoint."

Wonder how many times Ben Shepherd has said ‘lateral’ in his life time #tippingpoint — Luke Dawson (@lukedawson90) April 21, 2020

Take a shot everytime ben says "lateral" and you'll be wasted in no time. #tippingpoint — dan webber (@danisthebest86) April 21, 2020

If I had a pound for every time Ben says ‘little bit of lateral’ £££ #tippingpoint — theliteracytutor (@theliteracytut1) April 21, 2020

Ben Shepherd loves the “might get a bit of lateral” when a counter goes skewiff! #tippingpoint — Calum wilson (@cazzaragi) April 21, 2020

It's far from the first time viewers have noticed Ben using the word so much.

"We could all do with some lateral, Ben #TippingPoint," said one viewer after a previous episode.

"How many times will Ben say lateral today?" asked another.

Ben loves some lateral

Another wrote, rebuking a contestant: "Oi Annette, you're not allowed to say 'lateral', it's a Ben trademark! #tippingpoint."

"A bit late in to #tippingpoint today," someone else once said, before asking: "Has Ben had a lateral squeeze yet?"

"Ben loves some lateral," said another, simply.

We could all do with some lateral, Ben #TippingPoint — Attila Lengyel (@Attila_hun) April 16, 2020

How many times will Ben say lateral today 🤔 #tippingpoint — Michael (@Michael62831890) February 24, 2020

Oi Annette, youre not allowed to say "lateral", its a Ben Trademark! #tippingpoint — Robin Chapman (@robin101962) February 18, 2020

A bit late in to #tippingpoint today. Has Ben had a lateral squeeze yet? — Cat-A-Holic (@meowclank) February 17, 2020

Ben loves some lateral #TippingPoint — ✯ 𝒱𝒾𝒸𝓉𝑜𝓇𝒾𝒶 ✯ 🎭🎸 (@EatPieKillDemon) April 19, 2020

Read more: GMB viewers brand Ben Shephard 'rude' as he clashes with Kate Garraway

When he's not on Tipping Point, Ben co-presents on Good Morning Britain. he also likes to keep his social media followers updated on his isolation shenanigans.

Earlier this month, the star posted a clip of himself having a good time learning a new talent with his sons during the coronavirus lockdown.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.