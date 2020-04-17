Ben Shephard reveals his family members are ‘very ill’ with coronavirus

TV's Ben Shephard has revealed he has family members "very ill" with coronavirus.

The Good Morning Britain presenter sent his well-wishes to his co-star Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper, who is in intensive care with the virus.

Ben said: "Many of you are asking about Kate Garraway’s husband Derek because many of you know he is in hospital.

Ben Shephard said he has family members "very ill" with coronavirus (Credit: ITV)

"Well Kate posted this on Instagram," as he read out a recent post she shared to social media.

Kate's post

In her post, Kate said Derek is still in a "deeply critical condition" but "he is still here, which means there is hope".

What did Ben say?

Ben continued on GMB: "So we are sending all our love and thoughts to Kate, Darcey and Billy and of course Derek.

"We’re keeping our fingers crossed.

"And to all of you out there that are going through something like that.

"It is heartbreaking, I’ve got family members that are very ill at the moment as well, and people that I know and friends that have lost friends and family.

"It just doesn’t get any less painful."

Kate recently thanked the NHS for looking after her husband.

She added in her Instagram post: "From the bottom of my heart a billion thank yous to the extraordinary #nhsworkers.

‘I’m afraid he is still in a deeply critical condition, but he is still here, which means there is hope.’



A message from @kategarraway about her husband who is battling the coronavirus.



We’re sending all our love Kate. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EMxZUDxkqY — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 17, 2020

"Whose skills, dedication and downright guts in the face of so much personal risk are keeping my Derek alive, just as they are doing for thousands of covid patients."

"Sending so much love and support to the thousands who have had that hope for their loved ones stolen by this hideous disease."

Kate also thanked her "own little band of 'key workers'" who have helped her during this time.

These included her neighbours who "let off fireworks for the NHS" and who gave the Easter Bunny a "helping hand to make life feel normal" for her kids, Darcey and Billy.

She also thanked those who have "dropped off food" and who have "sent messages of love and support".

Kate said her husband Derek is still in a "deeply critical condition" (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In conclusion, she wrote: "We must all stand together."

Kate's spokesperson confirmed the news of Derek's hospitalisation with a brief statement earlier this month.

"Kate’s husband, Derek Draper, has been taken to hospital and is being treated in intensive care with a confirmed case of COVID-19," it read.

'Strict isolation'

"He was admitted on Monday and has since tested positive for the virus," it added.

