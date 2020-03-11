Ben Shephard gives wife flowers 'nicked' from Tipping Point set

Ben Shephard shared a rare picture of his wife Annie Perks holding a beautiful bunch of flowers on Instagram, revealing he gained 'husband points' with the gift.

But it turned out cheeky Ben had stolen the blooms from the set of his show Tipping Point!

Ben shared a picture of wife Annie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ben, 45, who presents Tipping Point and Good Morning Britain, shared the snap of Annie joking she had matched her outfit to his gift.

Annie, who married Ben in 2004, is seen wearing a brightly coloured floral shirt which complements the blooms perfectly.

So thanks to the production team - good husband points for me.

Ben wrote: "You know you’ve nailed it when @mrsannieshephard accessorises her outfit to the flowers you got her."

The presenter added: "Well, I say I got them but to be fair I nicked from my @itvtippingpoint dressing room."

He then cheekily added: "So thanks to the production team - good husband points for me."

Rochelle Humes was one of the first to comment on the picture saying, "I love her."

Jenni Falconer added: "Gorgeous."

Another follower asked: "Love the shirt, where's it from?" while another complimented Annie, telling Ben: "You have a beautiful wife."

Ben and Annie, who were together for nine years before they got married, will celebrate their 16th wedding anniversary later this month.

The couple have two sons, Jack, 14 and Sam, 12.

Ben recently told Good Morning viewers about his 'awful' proposal to Annie.

He revealed: "I really screwed up. I eventually did propose to her in Paris."

"We went to Paris for the weekend. She knew I was going to propose, I had a ring and all that sort of stuff.

"I'd been doing a lot of early shifts on GMTV at the time. It was Saturday, we went out in the afternoon. I said, 'Let's have a little sleep before we go out to dinner'.

I had to do it the next day and it was so pressurised. It was awful. Ugh, it was dreadful.

"I woke up about three o'clock in the morning and sat bolt up and said, 'Did we go out for dinner?'"

"I had to do it the next day and it was so pressurised. It was awful. Ugh, it was dreadful."

