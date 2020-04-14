Ben Shephard shares family video as he and his sons learn new talent in lockdown

TV's Ben Shephard has learned how to juggle with his sons.

The Good Morning Britain host shared a video to his Instagram on Tuesday (April 14) as he made the most of his free time in lockdown.

In the video, Ben and his boys Sam and Jack are seen being taught by a master juggler.

Ben and his sons are seen juggling as they're being instructed by the man on video call.

What did Ben say?

The star captioned the post: "Morning all - so we just had the most brilliant #juggling masterclass from @ninjestermonty via #zoom.

"Sam has really been getting into his juggling and getting some expert tips from Monty was just what he needed.

"As you can see Jack was still in his dressing gown!!!

Ben Shephard enjoyed juggling with his sons in lockdown (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"Can’t recommend it enough - if you’ve got kids (of all ages) and fancy learning a new skill @ninjestermonty is your man!!!"

Fans loved seeing a glimpse into Ben's life amid lockdown.

One person said: "Is he taller than you!? Great juggling!"

Loving the view's oh and of course the juggling.

Another wrote: "Impressive mate!"

A third joked: "Loving the view Ben and of course the juggling."

Ben has been sharing a string of posts showing him, his sons and his wife Annie making the most out of lockdown.

At the weekend, Ben shared a photo of Annie on an exercise bike while planning their lunch.

The star wrote: "So @mrsannieshephard has taken over on the bike and is multi-skilling planning lunch on the go!!

"Slightly more sedate pace but it’s not a race is it."

At the end of last month, Ben and Annie celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary.

Ben wrote on Instagram: "Can’t quite believe another year has gone past, suddenly this one feels all the more poignant because of what’s happening.

"16 yrs married to @mrsannieshephard 25 years together and it’s fair to say the current climate is seriously testing the strength of her feelings towards me.

"As for me I still can’t quite believe my luck!! Anyway, whatever you’re doing today stay safe."

