This Morning viewers all made the same complaint today (August 10) as Alison Hammond appeared on the show.

The ITV daytime show was fronted by Craig Doyle and Josie Gibson today ahead of a presenting shake up tomorrow.

However, Alison made a brief appearance during a VT detailing her trip to Portugal.

Alison Hammond jetted off to Portugal for today’s show… Or did she? (Credit: ITV)

This Morning fans complain over show today

During today’s This Morning, Alison Hammond was seen jetting off to Porto.

During the VT she went rally driving, visited a traditional village and went wine tasting.

However, with Alison and co-host Dermot O’Leary currently off on their summer break, viewers took to Twitter to moan about her appearance.

And the fact that they were convinced they’d seen the VT before…

Craig Doyle and Josie Gibson alluded to the fact it wasn’t a new VT at the end of the segment (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond heads to Portugal

Avid This Morning viewers were quick to comment that they’d seen Alison’s Portugal trip on the show before.

One said: “Another repeat VT filler with Alison.”

Another said: “More pointless repeats of Alison’s free holiday to Portugal for absolutely no reason other than rubbing our noses in it.”

A third commented: “Is this a repeat? I’ve seen this segment before.”

When the VT ended, Josie declared: “Oh Alison we love you so much. Miss you and hope you’re having a lovely holiday.”

However, one viewer commented: “We are not stupid Josie, that was a repeat from last year!!”

Indeed, Josie and Craig then referenced the fact that it was filmed a while ago.

Craig asked: “Were those bottles of wine for us do you think?”

“Well she didn’t bring us any back, did she?” Josie quipped. “Maybe this holiday she will.”

Of course, as ED! reported last week, Alison is currently on holiday with her son Aiden.

So here’s hoping she got Josie and Craig’s memo!

So when did Alison go to Portugal?

Alison appears to have filmed the segment at the start of 2022 as she posted numerous Instagram posts from Portugal around that time.

The presenter also flew out to Madeira in May 2021 after the borders opened post-pandemic.

However, Alison did draw complaints for her overseas escapades.

She came under fire after some commented that it wasn’t “essential travel”.

