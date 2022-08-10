ITV revealed there’s yet another This Morning presenting shake up taking place this week.

Earlier today (August 10), Josie Gibson announced that her presenting stint alongside Craig Doyle was coming to an end.

She revealed that she was “handing over the baton” to Rochelle Humes tomorrow (August 11).

And for those hoping for a quick comeback from Josie, we’ve got some sad news for you.

Next week’s presenting line-up has been revealed and she’s sadly not on it.

Josie and Craig have been presenting This Morning this week (Credit: ITV)

This Morning presenters in fresh shake up

After Josie’s big news, ITV trailed next week’s show in an ad break.

The ad revealed that taking over our screens next week will be Rochelle Humes and her new presenting partner Andi Peters.

Josie has been presenting alongside Craig this week, after a stint with Vernon Kay last week – a pairing match made in heaven, according to viewers.

But it’s all change from tomorrow…

Rochelle & and Andy peters next week folks #ThisMorning — (@ChantelO26) August 10, 2022

Fans react to shake up news

This Morning viewers weren’t exactly thrilled about the new presenting line-up.

Some fans, it appears, will be switching off next week when Rochelle and Andi take over.

One viewer said: “Taking next week off. Rochelle (though lovely) and Andi are not my cup of tea,” said one.

“Andi will just be loud and silly,” said another.

“Looks like I won’t be watching #thismorning next week, Andi bloody Peters and Rochelle – can’t think of anything worse,” said another.

“Andi Peters is a good presenter, he’ll make mincemeat of Rochelle’s ‘skills’. I’d have liked to see him with Josie instead. Looking forward to Ruth and Rylan too,” said another.

Andi Peters returns to host This Morning next week as the presenters get a shake up (Credit: YouTube)

Rave reviews for Andi and Rochelle

However, last time Andi was on, he went down a storm. So much so there were even calls for him to have a more permanent role on the show.

And Rochelle’s recent stint on the show got rave reviews from viewers.

When Rochelle announced she wouldn’t be on screen for a few days, there were calls for her too to be made permanent.

“Can we make Rochelle and Vernon a permanent fixture?” asked one fan of the show.

