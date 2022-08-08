Gyles and Craig talking on This Morning today
TV

This Morning viewers divided over advice on keeping clean during the heatwave

Would you do this?

By Robyn Duffy

On This Morning today, the presenters discussed ways to keep clean during the upcoming heatwave while still saving water.

This comes after water companies urged customers to reduce their water consumption in the coming weeks.

Suggestions included using a flannel to wash, sharing a shower or bath with another person, and jumping in a lake.

Former MP and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth joined presenters Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle to discuss the advice.

He described the “erotic charge” that comes from washing yourself with a flannel.

Josie and Craig talk to guests on This Morning today
Josie and Craig were stunned by Gyles suggestion (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning today?

Gyles expressed, “All you do is take a flannel – quite a rough one- water, just squeeze it and then…”

He then demonstrated scrubbing his arm with an imaginary flannel.

How am I meant to wash my hair with a flannel?!

Read more: This Morning viewers make same complaint over ‘excruciating’ show today amid host shake-up

Josie began to laugh and declared, “I have never had an erotic charge from a flannel in my life”.

Gyles replied: “You haven’t lived, I tell you.”

Gyles also suggested getting astroturf instead of real grass. However, fans did not agree. 

Gyles Brandreth and Lucrezia on This Morning today
Would you wash with a flannel? (Credit: ITV)

This Morning viewers were divided

Viewers took to Twitter to express their thoughts.

Some viewers were absolutely disgusted, with one saying: “How am I meant to wash my hair with a flannel?!”

Another stated: “Just have a personal wash with a flannel twice a day, like Nessa,” seemingly referring to Gavin and Stacey’s Nessa. 

Read more: What is the Tesco Method on TikTok and how can you take advantage of it and get free sweets?

However, some viewers defended the advice, saying it’s not a new suggestion.

One viewer stated: “Can’t see the fuss having a flannel wash, that’s what people did years ago, it was called top n tail. People waste water having unnecessary showers.”

Would you clean with a flannel during the UK heatwave? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.

