This Morning star Josie Gibson has devastated fans with her latest revelation on Instagram.

The ITV presenter has been entertaining viewers on This Morning for the last couple of weeks.

However, her time on the show over the summer is now due to come to an end.

Josie revealed on Instagram this week that today (August 10) would be her last day for the time being.

“Catch me on @thismorning tomorrow from 10am with my amazing co-host @craigadoyle. It’s my last day then I will be handing the baton to our luscious @rochellehumes,” she wrote on Tuesday (August 9).

“I wish I could kidnap @hairbymichellesultan for hair @makeupbymikey for makeup and @davidobrien75 for clothes styling,” added the star.

As a result, Josie’s die-hard fans rushed to share their disappointment at her revealing that it would be her last day on screens.

Many have been loving Josie and her co-host, Craig Doyle, with some calling the pair a “breath of fresh air”.

One wrote: “Please stay permanently on @thismorning!”

“You’re a stunner Josie, oh no please not Rochelle,” gushed a second.

A third said: “Just love you and Craig or you and Vernon. I don’t watch otherwise. Never change as it’s what makes us all love you presenting. Wish it was more permanent.”

“Wish they’d just keep you tbh! Some presenters are, shall we say, trying too hard to be funny, you’re just naturally funny,” added a fourth viewer.

Meanwhile, a fifth added: “That’s a great shame tomorrow is your last day!”

Josie has been filling in for usual hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

The headline hosts are on an extended summer break.

Last week she was paired with Vernon Kay, while this week Irish presenter Craig has been by her side.

