Married At First Sight UK is coming – here’s everything we know about season 7!

Married At First Sight UK fans are in luck as the dramatic reality series is set to return for season 7.

From cheating scandals to Nikita getting kicked off the show, last year’s series kept us all hooked.

But it won’t be long now until the show returns for another exciting season!

Married At First Sight UK season 7 will have 30 episodes in total (Credit: E4)

How many episodes of Married At First Sight UK are there?

Married At First Sight is set to be the longest series so far with 30 episodes in total.

Ans that means more time for us to enjoy even more explosive arguments and heartbreaking moments on the show!

Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson return to Married At First Sight UK for season 7 (Credit: E4)

Which relationship experts are returning this year?

Married At First Sight UK will see the same match-making experts from last year return to the brand new season.

The panel of experts include Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas.

Mel Schilling is best known for being an expert on the Aussie version on the show.

She’s been a part of the MAFSA experiment for 7 seasons, so she has years of experience working on the show.

Paul C Brunson is also a familiar face on Married At First Sight, he joined MAFS UK in 2020 alongside Genevieve Gresset and Dr Angela Smith.

He’s also known for being an expert on Celebs Go Dating.

Charlene Douglas is a fairly new addition to the team of experts as she only joined the show last season.

Besides MAFS UK, the sex therapist has also featured in programmes like The Sex Clinic.

MAFS UK faces shocking twist in season 7

Married At First Sight UK has announced a shocking new twist that will be introduced in season 7.

They revealed that this year’s couples will be faced with two new ‘intruder’ couples.

The ‘intruder’ couples will be introduced halfway through the season and gatecrash the experiment.

A spokesperson for Married At First Sight UK revealed: “This year, halfway through the process, two new ‘intruder’ couples will marry, go on honeymoon and be introduced to the experiment.

“But will the current eight couples welcome them with open arms, or will the shock arrival leave the group reeling?”

Two same-sex couples join the MAFS UK cast this year

After making history last season for having their very first same-sex couple, MAFS UK will see TWO same-sex couples join the cast this year.

One of the couples will also be their first ever female same-sex pairing!

Expert Mel Schilling told Pink News: “We take the matchmaking process extremely seriously when it comes to finding and matching our couples.

“It’s so important to us that we find matches that are authentic and reflect the diversity of the society we live in.

“That’s why I’m so thrilled to welcome not one but two same-sex couples into the fold.”

The cast of MAFS UK 2021 are set to return to the show for a special reunion episode (Credit: E4)

Married At First Sight UK 2021 cast reunite for special episode

MAFS UK have announced that the cast of season 6 are set to return for a ‘tell all’ catch up episode before season 7 starts.

In the episode, we will see Amy, Morag, Nikita, Megan, Bob along with couples Tayah & Adam and Matt & Daniel reunite on the show, one year after their drama-filled weddings.

The former cast will reminisce about their time on the series and reveal what they’ve been up to since the show finished.

Plus, they’ll also be given an exclusive first look at the brand new season!

Commissioning Editor for MAFS UK: One Year On, Mel Bezalel said: “Last year, record numbers watched 16 strangers get married at E4 and All4, and witnessed the ensuing drama, romance and rollercoasters.

“It’s only right that we give viewers ‘what they ordered’ and catch up with this unforgettable cast.”

