This Morning viewers have praised Andi Peters and called for show bosses to keep him.

Andi, 51, stepped in to present the show today (Thursday September 2) with Rochelle Humes.

And he got a big thumbs up from viewers on his debut presenting job.

Andi and Rochelle formed a strong duo today (Credit: ITV)

What is This Morning star Andi Peters famous for?

Andi is a seasoned professional when it comes to presenting.

He presented BBC children’s programmes back in the late 1980s, including Live & Kicking.

Read more: Alison Hammond looks entirely gorgeous as she returns from sick leave to front This Morning

But despite enjoying a successful later career as a commissioning editor and producer, viewers will know him best for his work presenting competitions on GMB and Lorraine.

And now he’s in front of the cameras again, but in a different guise on This Morning.

His easy-going presenting style won plenty of praise from viewers, who now want show bosses to keep him on permanently.

Andi peters has been fantastic. Give him the job full-time. #thismorning — Lesley 👭🏳️‍🌈🌈 (@LesleyBehan69) September 2, 2021

Loving @andipeters on @thismorning today he should be a permanent fixture 😀 — Luan Richards (@RichLuan) September 2, 2021

Andi Peters is brilliant on #ThisMorning

Can you keep him please @thismorning ??? Him and Eamonn would be great craic! — Michelle H (@mcnullers) September 2, 2021

Andi Peters on This Morning

One viewer wrote: “Andi Peters has been fantastic. Give him the job full-time. #thismorning.”

Another said: “Loving @andipeters on @thismorning today he should be a permanent fixture.”

A third gushed: “I adore @andipeters – @thismorning please give him a permanent spot.”

Finally a fourth wrote: “Andi Peters is brilliant on #ThisMorning.

“Can you keep please @ThisMorning??? Him and Eamonn [Holmes] would be great craic!”

And another viewer, used to seeing him present competitions, quipped: “This must be a novelty for Andi Peters, introducing a competition that he’s not plugging #ThisMorning.”

Andi stepped in to present today (Credit: ITV)

Vernon dropped out

Andi has stepped into the breach after the likes of Vernon Kay pulled out of a guest-presenting slot.

The former Family Fortunes and I’m A Celebrity star was due to appear this week.

Unfortunately, the star contracted Covid-19.

Read more: Vernon Kay gives health update after missing This Morning debut with Rochelle Humes

He told fans on Instagram: “Missing out on my This Morning debut today because of COVID. I was up for a bit of fashion and cooking with Rochelle.

“Hopefully we’ll go again soon… P.s Feeling ok (so far!) Really appreciate your well wishes.”

Alison Hammond also pulled out because of illness, although she returned for yesterday’s show.